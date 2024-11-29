Unaudited financial results of VILVI GROUP for the nine months of 2024

Based on unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of VILVI GROUP for nine months of 2024 amounted to EUR 181.5 million – 18% increased comparing to the same period last year (sales revenue for the nine months of 2023 amounted to EUR 153.9 million).

During three quarters of 2024 the Group earned 19.9 million EUR net profit or 88.8 percent more than the same period last year (net profit for the three quarters of 2023 was EUR 10.6 million). Profit growth was driven by increased export sales prices of dry milk products and milk fats.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu





Attachment