Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market Report 2024-2034 - Increasing Demand for Precision Farming Techniques that Enhance Sustainability and Maximize Crop Yields

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Market by Application, Product, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart crop scouting and smart spraying market, initially valued at $5.33 billion in 2024, is poised for substantial growth, projected to surge to $19.55 billion by 2034, marking a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.86% over the period from 2024 to 2034.

This growth has been driven by farmers' increasing demand for precision farming techniques that enhance sustainability and maximize crop yields. By integrating advanced technologies such as sensors, drones, and artificial intelligence, smart crop scouting and smart spraying enable farmers to manage their fields more efficiently and precisely.





The impact of the smart crop scouting and smart spraying market on the agricultural industry is transformative, reshaping how farming operations are managed and executed. These technologies are driving significant improvements in efficiency, sustainability, and profitability, with far-reaching implications for farmers, agribusinesses, and the broader food supply chain. One of the most notable impacts is the optimization of crop management practices. By utilizing advanced tools such as drones, sensors, and data analytics, farmers can now monitor crop health with greater accuracy and respond proactively to issues such as pests, diseases, and nutrient deficiencies.



This real-time, data-driven approach reduces the guesswork traditionally associated with scouting, enabling more precise interventions and ultimately leading to higher crop yields. Smart spraying technologies are having a similarly profound impact by revolutionizing how chemicals, such as pesticides and herbicides, are applied. Rather than using blanket treatments across entire fields, farmers can now use targeted spraying solutions that minimize the use of inputs, lowering costs and reducing environmental harm. This shift toward precision application is critical in addressing both economic and ecological challenges facing modern agriculture, helping to protect natural resources while maintaining productivity.



The widespread adoption of these technologies is also leading to a greater degree of automation in farming. As systems for crop monitoring and spraying become more advanced, farmers are increasingly being able to automate routine tasks, freeing up time and labor for other essential activities. This trend is expected to reduce labor costs and increase operational efficiency, making farming more scalable and sustainable in the long term. Moreover, the smart crop scouting and smart spraying market is catalyzing the development of a new ecosystem of agricultural services. From predictive analytics platforms to autonomous machinery, a growing number of technology providers are emerging to support the evolving needs of the farming community.



This has opened opportunities for agribusinesses to diversify their offerings, integrate new technologies into their existing portfolios, and create value-added services for farmers. On a broader level, these advancements are helping to enhance food security by improving the productivity and resilience of farming systems. In the face of global challenges such as climate change, resource scarcity, and rising demand for food, smart technologies offer a viable solution to produce more with less, supporting sustainable farming practices that are better suited to the changing environment.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation by Application

Smart Crop Scouting Market: Weed Detection, Disease and Damage Detection, Pest Detection, Nutrient Analysis, and Others

Smart Spraying Market: Nutrient Application, Crop Protection Chemical Application, and Herbicide Application

The pest detection segment is one of the prominent application segments in the global smart crop scouting market, and the crop protection chemical application segment is one of the prominent application segments in the global smart spraying market.



Segmentation by Product

Smart Crop Scouting Market: Equipment, Software

Smart Spraying Market: Tractor Mounted and Self-Propelled Sprayers, Robotic Sprayers, and Drone Sprayers

The global smart crop scouting market is estimated to be led by software in terms of product in 2033, and the global smart spraying market is estimated to be led by drone sprayers in terms of product in 2033.



Recent Developments in the Global Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market

In May 2024, Case IH, a U.S.-based agricultural machinery manufacturer, made a notable entry into the agricultural drone sector with the launch of two new drone models, developing its presence in the smart spraying market. These drones are designed to improve the precision and efficiency of crop management, particularly in spraying applications. By integrating advanced technology, Case IH aims to offer farmers more effective tools for crop monitoring and pesticide application, reflecting the growing importance of drones in modern agriculture.

In April 2023, Bosch BASF Smart Farming, in collaboration with AGCO Corporation, announced to introduce smart spraying technology in North America by December 2024, providing 24/7 precision spraying capabilities and integrated digital tools for better farm management and efficiency. These technologies, integrated with Fendt Rogator sprayers (leading sprayer brand of AGCO), will offer advanced herbicide savings and precision weed control, which is increasingly important for optimizing crop yields and sustainability.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the demand drivers for the global smart crop scouting and smart spraying market:

Necessity for Advancements in Agricultural Methods

Strategic Impact of Global Trade and Market Integration on Agricultural Technology Adoption

Rising Need to Increase Crop Production

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

High Costs Hindering Widespread Adoption of Advanced Farming Technologies

Compatibility with Existing Equipment

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



The global smart crop scouting and smart spraying market has been studied and analyzed with a multi-faceted approach as it broadly covers two distinct markets, i.e., smart crop scouting market and smart spraying market. The objective of augmenting both markets is to provide clarity on how smart spraying activity is considered in response to smart crop scouting. The report aims to bring clarity to the minds of crop growers, especially about how both smart crop scouting and smart spraying go hand in hand. The global smart crop scouting and smart spraying market has been segmented by different applications and products.



Some of the prominent established names in the Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying market are:

Semios

Bushel

Climate LLC (Bayer AG)

Cropin Technology Solutions Private Limited

BASF

Corteva

DJI

Trimble Inc.

AGCO

Deere & Company

AGRIVI

Robert Bosch

AG Leader Technology

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 167 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $19.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Trends: Overview

1.1.2 Technological Advancements and Increasing Adoption Rate for Precision Farming

1.1.3 Drones Revolutionizing Precision Farming: Enhancing Efficiency, Sustainability, and Reducing Costs in Smart Agriculture

1.1.4 Emerging Imaging and Data Collection Technologies

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5 Startup Landscape

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market (by Application)

2.4 Smart Crop Scouting Market (by Application)

2.4.1 Weed Detection

2.4.2 Disease and Damage Detection

2.4.3 Pest Detection

2.4.4 Nutrient Analysis

2.4.5 Others (Crop Health Monitoring, Soil Moisture Assessment)

2.5 Smart Spraying Market (by Application)

2.5.1 Nutrient Application

2.5.2 Crop Protection Chemical Application

2.5.3 Herbicides



3 Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.2.1 Smart Crop Scouting Market (by Product)

3.2.2 Smart Spraying Market (by Product)

3.3 Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market (by Product)

3.4 Smart Crop Scouting Market (by Product)

3.4.1 Equipment Scouting

3.4.1.1 Robots

3.4.1.2 Drones/UAVs

3.4.1.3 Sensors

3.4.2 Software Scouting

3.4.2.1 Geographic Information System (GIS) Software

3.4.2.2 Remote Sensing Software

3.4.2.3 Crop Management Software

3.5 Smart Spraying Market (by Product)

3.5.1 Tractor Mounted and Self-Propelled Sprayers

3.5.2 Robotic Sprayers

3.5.3 Drone Sprayers



4 Regions



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Semios

Bushel

Climate LLC

Cropin Technology Solutions

BASF SE

Corteva

DJI

Trimble

AGCO

Deere & Company

KUBOTA

AGRIVI

Robert Bosch

AG Leader Technology

CNH Industrial

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/faz0k0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment