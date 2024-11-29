London Insurance Market Report 2024, Featuring International Underwriting Association, Lloyd's of London, Marsh and London Market Group

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "London Insurance Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The '2024 London Insurance Market Report' insight analysis report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the London insurance market. It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premiums.



The report gives a comprehensive overview of the London Insurance Market, key trends, and regulatory developments.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on London Insurance Market.



Key Highlights

London's position as a prominent global insurance hub is primarily represented by the 'London Insurance Market.'

It is a marketplace for underwriting complex and emerging risks at a global scale.

It showcases Lloyd's of London's (Lloyd's) GWP growth supported by organic growth factors and premium inflation.

London Market, in collaboration with DXC Technology, Lloyd's, and IUA and technology partner Velonetic, initiated a two-stage implementation of digitalization through Blueprints I and II that aims to entirely transform London Market into an end-to-end digital marketplace.

Report Scope

The report provides historical data on the London Market.

It also provides data and insights on key London Market Participants.

The analysis sheds light on the London Market's position in the global insurance industry, key lines of business, technical results, and key trends and opportunities, that can be used to make strategic decisions.

It provides the latest regulatory developments in the market.

Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using market analysis, information, and insights into the London Insurance Market.

In-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the London Insurance Market.

Understand the key dynamics, trends, and growth opportunities in the London Insurance Market.

Understand key regulatory developments.

Company Coverage:

International Underwriting Association

Lloyd's of London

Marsh

London Market Group

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Overview

Key Market Trends

Lloyd's Regulatory Updates

Appendix

