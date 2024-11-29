Phosphate Market Forecast Report 2024-2029 - Ammonium Phosphate Segment is Projected to be the Second-fastest Growing Segment of the Phosphate Market

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phosphate Market by Type (Phosphoric Acid, Ammonium, Calcium, Sodium, Potassium), Type of Resource (Sedimentary Marine Deposits, Igneous and Weathered), Application (Fertilizers, Animal Feed, Food Additives), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of value, the phosphate market is estimated to grow from USD 180.99 billion in 2024 to USD 219.74 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.9%.

The market for phosphate is experiencing a significant increase in demand due to problems in the environment caused by soil erosion and depletion. Continuous years of cultivation on the same land, not replaced with adequate nutrient supply, have caused extensive loss of soil nutrient levels in most farmlands and agricultural lands, especially with the intensified farming practices. Since phosphorus is one of the minerals necessary for root development and transfer of energy within plants, it tends to be among the earliest minerals depleted. Applying phosphate fertilizers will help farmers regain fertility for their lands and prevent degradation through replenishing phosphorus reserves in the soils.







Ammonium phosphate segment is projected to be the second-fastest growing segment of phosphate market, during the forecast period



Ammonium phosphate segment is estimated to be the second-fastest growing segment of phosphate market, during the forecast period. Ammonium phosphate's increasing market significance can be attributed to its adaptability in industrial applications. Among its many non-agricultural applications is fire suppression, where it is an essential part of dry chemical fire extinguishers. Ammonium phosphate's fire-retardant qualities make it a perfect chemical for putting out flames, particularly in areas with flammable materials. In areas where wildfires are common or in businesses where fire dangers are a significant issue, this application is extremely crucial.



Biogenic segment was the third-largest type of resource of phosphate market, in terms of value, in 2023



Biogenic segment stands as the third-largest type of resource in the phosphate market. Given that it is constantly generated by biological activity, biogenic phosphate is a renewable resource. When it comes to phosphate extraction, this renewable nature provides a distinct ecological benefit since it provides a more sustainable way to source phosphorus for agriculture without depleting non-renewable resources. Moreover, biogenic phosphates are more appealing to nations and enterprises looking to lessen their ecological footprint because of their comparatively minimal environmental impact when extracted when compared to other mining techniques.



Food additives segment was the third largest application of phosphate market, in terms of value, in 2023



Food additives segment stands as the third-largest application in the phosphate market. The usage of phosphates as food additives is mainly linked to their functional properties. Adding phosphates to meat and poultry products enhances the juiciness and tenderness of the meat while maintaining their water content. They ensure that the moisture in meats is not lost during the stages of processing and cooking, preventing the loss of valuable nutrients, and improving the overall eating experience. Phosphates that improve the quality and shelf life of meat products are therefore in greater demand due to the growing demand for meat products worldwide.



North America was the third largest region in the phosphate market, in terms of value.



North America was the third-largest region in the phosphate market, in terms of value, in 2023. The phosphate market in the region is comparatively mature, growing slower than the developing markets in the Asia-Pacific region or even in the Middle East and Africa. Developments in mining techniques have increased efficiency in the extraction of phosphates, which lowered cost and lower negative impacts on the environment. Furthermore, developments in fertilizer formulations, for instance, more efficient fertilizer formulation, promote the growth of the phosphate industry. Such fertilizers resolve both economic and environmental issues since they are specially developed to increase the efficiency of nutrient uptake and allow farmers to produce more yields on fewer applications of fertilizers.

The key players profiled in the report include OCP Group, The Mosaic Company, PhosAgro Group of Companies, Ma'aden, Nutrien, EuroChem, Innophos Holdings, Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, Kazphosphate, ICL Group, Wengfu Group Co., Yara and Yuntianhua Group.



Research Coverage



This research report is focused on various levels of analysis - industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view of the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the phosphate market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on phosphate offered by top players in the global market

Comprehensive information on phosphate offered by top players in the global market Analysis of key drivers: (Increased need for food and crop production, Decrease in arable land, Increased meat consumption and demand for animal feed, and Rising demand for water treatment chemicals), restraints (Declining supply of phosphates), opportunities (Development of innovation production processes, and Rising demand for lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries in electric vehicle (EV) industry), and challenges (Limited global distribution of phosphate reserves, and Global regulatory pressure on reducing phosphate use in detergents) influencing the growth of phosphate market.

(Increased need for food and crop production, Decrease in arable land, Increased meat consumption and demand for animal feed, and Rising demand for water treatment chemicals), restraints (Declining supply of phosphates), opportunities (Development of innovation production processes, and Rising demand for lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries in electric vehicle (EV) industry), and challenges (Limited global distribution of phosphate reserves, and Global regulatory pressure on reducing phosphate use in detergents) influencing the growth of phosphate market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the phosphate market

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the phosphate market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for phosphate across regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for phosphate across regions. Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global phosphate market

: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global phosphate market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the phosphate market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 295 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $180.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $219.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Phosphate Market

Phosphate Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific Phosphate Market, by Application and Country

Phosphate Market, Type and Region

Phosphate Market, by Country

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Need for Food and Crop Production

Decrease in Arable Land

Increased Meat Consumption and Demand for Animal Feed

Rising Demand for Water Treatment Chemicals

Restraints

Declining Supply of Phosphate

Opportunities

Development of Innovative Production Processes

Rising Demand for Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lifepo4) Batteries in Electric Vehicle (EV) Industry

Challenges

Limited Global Distribution of Phosphate Reserves

Global Regulatory Pressure on Reducing Phosphate Use in Detergents

Case Study Analysis

Clear Edge Offers Clear Edge Filtration Solutions to Phosphate Producers to Increase Productivity

Implementation of Phosphorus (P) Management in Slovakia to Close P Cycle and Reduce Reliance on Mined Phosphate Rock

Metokote Installs Centrasep Filtration System to Remove Sludge from Tank, Keeping Zinc Phosphate Solution Clean

Phosphate Market, by Type

Phosphoric Acid - Growing Demand in Various Industries to Drive Market

Ammonium Phosphate -Rising Fertilizer Consumption to Drive Demand

Calcium Phosphate - High Use in Healthcare Applications to Propel Market

Sodium Phosphate - Extensive Applications in Detergent Industry to Fuel Market Growth

Potassium Phosphate - Booming Agriculture Industry to Drive Demand

Phosphate Market, by Type of Resource

Sedimentary Marine Deposits - Increasing Focus on Sustainability to Drive Demand

Igneous and Weathered - High Purity of Phosphate in Igneous and Weathered Resource Types to Boost Market Growth

Biogenic - Growing Need to Increase Agricultural Productivity to Fuel Demand

Phosphate Market, by Application

Fertilizers -Extensive Use of Phosphates to Enhance Agricultural Productivity to Drive Market

Animal Feed - Growing Awareness Regarding Animal Nutrition and Health to Drive Demand

Food Additives - Rising Demand for Processed and Convenience Foods to Drive Market

Detergents - Growth of Industrial Cleaning Sector to Drive Demand

Water Treatment Chemicals -Increasing Demand for Clean Water to Fuel Market Growth

Metal Finishing - Rising Trend of Using Lightweight Materials in Manufacturing Sector to Drive Market

Company Profiles

Key Players

The Mosaic Company

Ocp Group SA

Nutrien Ltd.

Phosagro Group of Companies

Ma'Aden

Eurochem Group

Innophos Holdings, Inc.

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (PLC)

Kazphosphate Llp

Icl Group Ltd.

Wengfu Group Co. Ltd.

Yara

Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd.

Startup/SMEs

Aditya Birla Group

Fosfa A.S.

Reephos Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sudeep Pharma Private Limited

Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA

Jiangsu Chengxing Phosph-Chemicals Co. Ltd

Balchem Corporation

Elixirgroup

Yunnan Bk Giulini Tianchuang Phosphate Co. Ltd.

Xingfa Group

Thermphos International B.V.

Wenda Ingredients, LLC

Jiangsu Debang Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd

