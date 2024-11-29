Best Fresh Dog Food (2024): The Pets Table Recognized as Top Dog Food Brand by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pets Table, a leading personalized pet food service, has been recognized by Expert Consumers as the top dog food brand in the Best Fresh Dog Food category for 2024. This recognition highlights the growing importance of fresh, healthy pet food options that are accessible and nutritionally balanced for dogs of all life stages.





Developed in collaboration with vet nutritionists, The Pets Table provides a subscription-based service that offers fresh and air-dried meals tailored to meet the exact caloric needs of each dog at a competitive price point. As part of HelloFresh’s portfolio, The Pets Table leverages the parent company’s extensive direct-to-consumer expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and advanced technology infrastructure.

The Pets Table’s team dedicated nearly two years to perfecting its recipes. The company shares that meals are crafted using high-quality ingredients and adheres to the standards set by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for all life stages. This rigorous process ensures that the recipes deliver complete and balanced nutrition.

Currently, the product line includes two primary options: fresh food and air-dried food. According to The Pets Table, their fresh dog food is gently cooked, portioned, and flash-frozen to preserve nutrients and flavors, while air-dried food offers a shelf-stable alternative with equally robust nutrition. Fresh food products include Chicken Casserole with Green Beans and Beef Stew with Carrots. Unlike kibble, The Pet Table’s gentle cooking process for preserves nutrients, flavors, and naturally occurring enzymes.









The Pets Table’s subscription service begins with a comprehensive assessment of each dog’s caloric needs through an interactive quiz. Customers can then select a plan tailored to their requirements. New subscribers receive a two-week trial box, fit with a transition guide to ease their pets into the new diet, followed by customized delivery schedules designed for convenience and storage capacity.





Pricing is calculated based on the dog’s daily calorie needs and the quantity of food included in each shipment. With plans starting at $1.59 per meal, The Pets Table ensures accessibility and affordability for pet owners seeking high-quality nutrition for their dogs.





About The Pets Table: The Pets Table is a personalized pet food service designed to keep pets healthy and happy—made with real ingredients that humans love. Launched in 2023, the Company prioritizes high-quality, minimally-processed meal options delivered directly to customers’ doors. For more information, visit www.thepetstable.com.





