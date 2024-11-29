Best Kids Bike (2024): woom Recognized as Top Premium Kids Bike by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- woom, a global leader in premium children's bikes, has been named the Best Kids Bike for 2024 by Expert Consumers. This recognition highlights woom's commitment to innovation, safety, and excellence in creating bicycles tailored specifically for young riders.





woom - delivers expertly crafted bicycles designed for every stage of childhood.





Children’s bikes are a critical tool in fostering confidence, balance, and independence, especially during a child’s developmental years. With its lightweight designs, superior craftsmanship, and child-specific features, woom has set new benchmarks in the industry.





Setting the Standard for Premium Children’s Bikes

woom bikes are known for their ultralight aluminum frames, making them some of the lightest options available in the children’s bike market. This lightweight construction ensures easier handling for young riders, fostering confidence while reducing frustration during the learning process.

Each component is thoughtfully designed to prioritize safety and usability. Child-specific geometry, small reach brakes, and shorter cranks make woom bikes easier to ride and safer for children of all ages. The low center of gravity and innovative frame designs help children transition seamlessly from balance bikes to pedal bikes without the need for training wheels.

“woom bikes offer unparalleled quality and attention to detail, setting a new standard for premium kids' bikes,” said a Expert Consumers representative. “This recognition reflects the brand’s dedication to empowering young riders with bikes designed specifically for their needs.”

Bikes for Every Stage of Development

Currently, the company offers a comprehensive range of models tailored to children from 18 months to 14 years, ensuring the perfect fit for every age and skill level. The woom ORIGINAL series, offers lightweight, child-friendly bikes perfect for everyday riding and learning to cycle.

Other woom models include the new woom EXPLORE for kids and teens aged 6 to 14, offering comfort, safety, and a bold style. The lineup also features the woom OFF and OFF AIR for off-road, woom NOW for commuting, and woom UP for electric-assisted rides, all designed for safety, comfort, and fun.

Commitment to Young Riders

woom’s dedication to creating exceptional bikes has made it a trusted brand among parents and children worldwide. Its recognition by Expert Consumers underscores the company’s leadership in the kids’ bike market and its mission to inspire the next generation of cyclists.





About woom

woom is a globally-acclaimed children's bicycle company, originally founded in Austria in 2013 and has since expanded internationally to 30 countries worldwide. woom has disrupted the kids' bike category in North America, as the largest and fastest growing direct-to-consumer brands in the space. Its award-winning bikes include options that are 40% lighter than conventional kids' bikes, making woom bikes the lightest series-production kids' bikes in the world. For more information, visit woom.com or @woombikesusa on Instagram.







