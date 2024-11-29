IDEX Biometrics ASA: Last day of the subscription period in the subsequent offering

Reference is made to the stock exchange notices from IDEX Biometrics ASA on 13 November 2024 and 26 November 2024 regarding the subscription period (the “Subscription Period”), in the subsequent offering (the “Subsequent Offering”) consisting of up to 140 million new shares at a subscription price of NOK 0.15 per share.

Shareholders participating in this offering will also receive warrants to subscribe for additional shares at the same price (NOK 0.15 per share).

The Subscription Period will end today, 29 November 2024, at 16:30 CET.

This Subsequent Offering is conducted to give the investors not participating in the private placement on 16 September 2024 equal opportunities as those investors participating then.

Completed subscription forms must be received by Arctic Securities AS, or, in the case of online subscriptions, be registered by the expiry of the Subscription Period. Subscription rights that are not used to subscribe for Subsequent Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering before the expiry of the Subscription Period will have no value and will lapse without compensation to the holder.

Further information about the Subsequent Offering and the subscription procedures is included in the prospectus prepared in respect of the Subsequent Offering, which is available at

www.arctic.com/offerings/ecm/2024/idex-biometrics-asa-subsequent-offering

