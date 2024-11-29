Horizon Partners with SOLOWIN to Deliver Enhanced OMS and Algo Solutions

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: SWIN) (“SOLOWIN” or the “Company”), a leading financial services firm providing high-net-worth and institutional investors with solutions across traditional and virtual assets, today announced its strategic partnership with Horizon Trading Solutions (“Horizon”), a global leader in providing electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology for capital markets, to integrate Horizon’s cutting-edge algorithmic technology and order management system (“OMS”) into Solomon JFZ’s institutional grade trading system for equities and the recently launched spot virtual asset ETFs.

Horizon’s premium Managed & Hosted Services model provides 24/5 follow-the-sun support to ensure clients receive continuous assistance. Having significantly invested in advanced colocation infrastructure, Horizon facilitates rapid order execution on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and offers real-time latency monitoring. Furthermore, Horizon’s customized position management and short selling modules empower high-frequency institutional trading firms to seamlessly submit orders via FIX protocols, significantly enhancing their trading efficiency.

Hong Kong is the world’s first market to support innovative in-kind subscription and redemption for spot virtual asset ETFs. Solomon JFZ offers cross-asset market access and premier execution services to institutional investors, as part of its ongoing commitment to bridging traditional (TradFi) and decentralised finance (DeFi). As one of the key participating dealers for virtual asset spot ETFs managed by China Asset Management and Harvest Global Investments, Solomon JFZ has become the largest holder of client assets in various spot virtual asset ETFs in Hong Kong.

Thomas Tam, Chief Executive Officer of SOLOWIN, commented, “Horizon is one of the world's leading providers of electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology, renowned for its trusted position and proven expertise in designing comprehensive institutional OMS and algo-based solutions. Partnering with such a reliable technology service provider will undoubtedly enhance trading execution, improve efficiency and increase adaptability for our clients, particularly for newly onboarded institutional trading clients.”

Emmanuel Faure, Head of APAC & MENA at Horizon Trading Solutions, added: “We are excited to partner with SOLOWIN to bring advanced OMS and algorithmic solutions to the forefront of virtual asset trading in Asia. This collaboration highlights Horizon’s commitment to innovation and high-performance trading technology, as markets evolve from traditional to digital assets.”

About Horizon Trading Solutions

Horizon Trading Solutions is an independent global technology company specializing in electronic trading, supporting agency and principal businesses across equities, derivatives, and virtual assets. For over 20 years, we have empowered the world’s leading capital market participants with cutting-edge algorithmic technology and direct exchange connectivity. Our multi-asset platform and deep commitment to client success allow us to deliver performance simplified: making it easy to excel in trading. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.horizontrading.io/ .

About Solowin Holdings

Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) is a Hong Kong based financial services firm providing a comprehensive one-stop solution for high-net-worth and institutional investors worldwide. Spanning both traditional and virtual assets, Solowin's offerings include investment banking, wealth management, asset management, and Web3, tailored to support the next generation of investors. Solowin's wholly owned subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited ("Solomon JFZ"), is one of Hong Kong's first batch regulated virtual asset service providers. Its advanced electronic platform, Solomon VA+, is Hong Kong's first all in one app to integrate traditional and virtual asset trading with wealth management services.

For more information, please visit the Company's corporate website at https://solowin.io or investor relations website at https://ir.solowin.io .

