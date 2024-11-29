Colliers expands credit facility to US$2.25 billion

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX and NASDAQ: CIGI) ("Colliers") today announced the expansion and extension of its unsecured multi-currency revolving credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) for a new five-year term, maturing November 2029. The updated Credit Facility replaces the previous agreement which was set to mature in May 2027 and increases borrowing capacity to $2.25 billion from $1.75 billion. With this expansion, Colliers has over $1 billion of capacity to invest in new growth initiatives. Financial covenants and other key terms remain unchanged.

The transaction was led by Bank of Montreal and was syndicated to 12 additional banks including JP Morgan Chase Bank, U.S. Bank, Mizuho Bank, Bank of America, HSBC Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada, Wells Fargo Bank and Desjardins. The Credit Facility ranks pari passu with Colliers’ existing privately placed fixed rate senior notes maturing in 2028 and 2031.

“The expanded and extended Credit Facility enhances our capacity and flexibility to support Colliers’ ongoing global growth, both organically and through acquisitions,” said Christian Mayer, Chief Financial Officer. “We appreciate the continued support and confidence of our relationship banking group as we execute on our long-term growth strategy,” he concluded.



