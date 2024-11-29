Netcompany - Treasury shares

Company announcement

No. 54/2024

29 November 2024





In connection with the ongoing share buyback programme, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) has increased its holding of treasury shares. Netcompany’s ownership of treasury shares is now above 5% of the shares in Netcompany cf. the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 31.

As of 29 November 2024, Netcompany holds 2,525,777 treasury shares, each with a nominal value of DKK1 corresponding to 5.1% of the entire share capital and voting rights attached to shares of Netcompany.





