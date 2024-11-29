Financial calendar 2025

| Source: German High Street Properties A/S German High Street Properties A/S

Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, November 29, 2024

Announcement no. 271

The financial calendar for 2025 thus looks as follows.

March 20, 2025Deadline for submission of proposals for voting at the company's annual general meeting
March 28, 2025Annual Report 2024
March 28, 2025Expected date for convening the annual general meeting.
April 30, 2025Holding of the annual general meeting.
May 30, 2025Interim report for the period January 1 to March 31, 2025.
August 29, 2025Half-year report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2025.
November 28, 2025Interim report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2025.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen
Chairman of the Board