Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Charlottenlund, November 29, 2024
Announcement no. 271
Financial calendar 2025
The financial calendar for 2025 thus looks as follows.
|March 20, 2025
|Deadline for submission of proposals for voting at the company's annual general meeting
|March 28, 2025
|Annual Report 2024
|March 28, 2025
|Expected date for convening the annual general meeting.
|April 30, 2025
|Holding of the annual general meeting.
|May 30, 2025
|Interim report for the period January 1 to March 31, 2025.
|August 29, 2025
|Half-year report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2025.
|November 28, 2025
|Interim report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2025.
Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.
Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S
Hans Thygesen
Chairman of the Board