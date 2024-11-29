Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, November 29, 2024

Announcement no. 271

Financial calendar 2025

The financial calendar for 2025 thus looks as follows.

March 20, 2025 Deadline for submission of proposals for voting at the company's annual general meeting March 28, 2025 Annual Report 2024 March 28, 2025 Expected date for convening the annual general meeting. April 30, 2025 Holding of the annual general meeting. May 30, 2025 Interim report for the period January 1 to March 31, 2025. August 29, 2025 Half-year report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2025. November 28, 2025 Interim report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2025.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen

Chairman of the Board