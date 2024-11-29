Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 29, 2024 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

The transaction concerns the exercise of warrants by Thomas Bennekov, who has served as an employee-elected member of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic since April 2021. The warrants were awarded to Mr. Bennekov in November 2019, prior to assuming his position on the Board.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Thomas Bennekov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Employee-elected member of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Shares





DK0015998017 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of warrants c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 146.60 2,596 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



2,596

DKK 380,573.60 e) Date of the transaction 2024-11-29 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com

Contacts

Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, rss@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43

US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 37 / 2024

