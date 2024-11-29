Iveco Group publishes its 2025 Corporate Calendar

Turin, 29th November 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces the following corporate calendar dates for 2025:

Date Earnings releases 7th February Results for 4th quarter and preliminary annual results 2024 15th May Results for 1st quarter 2025 30th July Results for 2nd quarter and 1st half 2025 6th November Results for 3rd quarter 2025

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of Iveco Group N.V.’s Financial Statements at 31st December 2024 is scheduled to take place in mid April 2025 (*). The 2025 corporate calendar is available on the corporate website: www.ivecogroup.com.

(*) In compliance with the requirements set forth by the lnstructions of the Regulation of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., please note that, should the Annual General Meeting resolve a dividend related to the 2024 financial year, the month planned for the dividend detachment (ex-date) would be April. This information is provided for the aforesaid regulatory provisions only and it cannot be interpreted in any way as a forecast regarding any dividend distribution during 2025 or the following years.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 36,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

