Iveco Group publishes its 2025 Annual Report

Turin, 4th March 2026. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) filed today its 2025 Annual Report with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The document (which includes the Sustainability Statement prepared in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive on a voluntary basis) is available in the Investors section of the Iveco Group corporate website at www.ivecogroup.com.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The seven brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs 36,000 people around the world and has 19 industrial sites and 30 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

