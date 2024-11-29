Apogee Therapeutics Announces Agenda for Virtual R&D Day

SAN FRANCISCO and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest inflammatory and immunology (I&I) markets, including for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other I&I indications, today announced the agenda for its upcoming virtual R&D Day being held on Monday, December 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Featured Speakers:

Members of the Apogee management team will be joined by key opinion leaders (KOLs) who will discuss the current landscape and need for new treatment opportunities for patients living with I&I conditions.

Emma Guttman-Yassky, M.D., Ph.D., Waldman Professor of Dermatology and Immunology and Health System Chair of the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

David Singh, M.D., FERS, FBPhS, Respiratory Physician and Professor of Clinical Pharmacology and Respiratory Medicine at the University of Manchester in the UK.

R&D Day Agenda:

Apogee’s vision for building a next-gen biotech

APG808 Phase 1 clinical trial interim results

Building a leading franchise in AD APG777 PK and PD updates Broader cytokine targeting can better address heterogeneity in AD (KOL) IL-13 + OX40L combination has the potential to raise the bar in AD

Breaking through the efficacy ceiling in asthma and COPD Alarmins and Type 2 cytokines in obstructive airway disease (KOL) IL-13 + TSLP combination targets both central and local drivers of obstructive airway disease

Commercial opportunity and strategy

Closing remarks and Q&A



To join the webcast, please visit this link or the News & Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website https://apogeetherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Apogee

Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest I&I markets, including for the treatment of AD, asthma, COPD and other I&I indications. Apogee’s antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. APG777, the company’s most advanced program, is being initially developed for the treatment of AD, which is the largest and one of the least penetrated I&I markets. With four validated targets in its portfolio, Apogee is seeking to achieve best-in-class efficacy and dosing through monotherapies and combinations of its novel antibodies. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today’s standard of care. For more information, please visit https://apogeetherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:

Noel Kurdi

VP, Investor Relations

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc.

noel.kurdi@apogeetherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

Dan Budwick

1AB

dan@1abmedia.com