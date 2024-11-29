Vaughan Chamber of Commerce Hosts Economic Summit on the Future of Ontario’s Transportation Infrastructure

Vaughan, ON, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vaughan Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Economic Summit today, bringing together industry leaders, government officials, and experts to discuss the critical role of infrastructure in shaping Ontario’s future.

The summit highlighted the rapid population growth in the province and the urgent need for a robust infrastructure network to support future growth. Participants emphasized the importance of long-term planning and investment in infrastructure to ensure Ontario's continued economic prosperity and quality of life.

“Our government’s prudent approach to managing the province’s finances has allowed us to continue delivering more on our plan to build a better Ontario by cutting and keeping taxes low, and building critical infrastructure to tackle gridlock,” said Minister Bethlenfalvy. “We’re going to continue making targeted investments that help grow our economy, create more good-paying jobs, and make Ontario the best place to live, work and raise a family – all without sacrificing our path to balance the budget by 2026.”

“Ontario's economic growth depends on our ability to respond to our growing population and build for the future,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “That is why our government is getting shovels in the ground on critical projects like Highway 413, Bradford Bypass, and the Ontario Line that will get families out of gridlock, unlock access to housing and jobs, and boost the economy for everyone.”

“The growth we're experiencing in Vaughan is a microcosm of the broader provincial trend," said Abdus Samad, Vice President of Government Relations and Strategic Initiatives at the Vaughan Chamber of Commerce. "To maintain our competitive edge, we must prioritize investments in critical infrastructure, including transportation, water, and wastewater systems."

The discussion also focused on the importance of having the workforce to address the infrastructure work that the province is planning. Industry will need to hire, train and retain almost 100,000 additional workers by the end of the decade and recruitment, training, and retention of a new generation of builders is critical.

“Today’s forum solidified the fact that the economic success of the region is incumbent upon making investments in infrastructure expansion that can meet the long-term needs of the province,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of the Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario. “With Ontario’s population growing at a record pace, building and maintaining critical infrastructure like roads, housing, transit, water and wastewater capacity is key to ensuring the province will continue to have a strong economy and high quality of life.”

The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) was proud to be a partner on this important forum.

About the Vaughan Chamber of Commerce: The Vaughan Chamber of Commerce is the leading advocate for business in Vaughan. We represent over 1,000 diverse businesses across key sectors, including manufacturing, technology, healthcare, and professional services. We drive economic growth by advocating for business interests, providing essential services, and fostering collaboration among our members.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 61 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers.

