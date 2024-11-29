Giga Metals updates MarketSmart information

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the press release dated November 7, 2024, which announced the engagement of MarketSmart for IR services, the Company is providing more information about MarketSmart.

MarketSmart is at arms length to Giga Metals. At November 7, MarketSmart owned no securities in the Company. As of today’s date, MarketSmart has accumulated 125,000 shares of Giga Metals in the secondary market. Giga is paying for MarketSmart’s IR services out of general working capital.

MarketSmart is a Vancouver, British Columbia-based corporate communications service provider, built over the last two decades, who benefit from a deep industry knowledge in venture capital and small cap investing. MarketSmart was established in 2002 and has worked with many TSX Venture listed companies in assisting them in developing their corporate profile within the investment community. MarketSmart Communications is owned by Maria Da Silva.

MarketSmart’s principal place of business and contact information is as follows:

614 – 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2, Canada

Attn: Adrian Sydenham, President

Telephone: (604) 261-4466

Email: info@marketsmart.ca



The services to be provided by MarketSmart under the Agreement will include shareholder and investor communication services, disseminating the Company’s news releases and disclosing all pertinent information related to the Company to MarketSmart’s investor database. MarketSmart will also post all corporate information related to the Company on MarketSmart’s website (www.marketsmart.ca) and social media feeds, provide the Company with the opportunity to broaden its national and international reach and raise capital by way of introductions to brokerage houses and other investors, and offer industry specific financial and media interviews. The services provided will be facilitated by numerous digital venues such as programmatic digital marketing, social media marketing on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, email marketing, direct one on one communications, and content creation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giga Metals Corporation

“Mark Jarvis”

MARK JARVIS,

CEO

Contact Information

Office Phone: +1 (604) 681-2300

Investor Inquiries: info@gigametals.com

Company Website: www.gigametals.com

Contact: MarketSmart Communications – 877-261-4466

