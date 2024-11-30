Discover the SPN (SpinnerCoin) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that SPN (SpinnerCoin) will be listed on XT Exchange. The SPN/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (TON Eco). Please take note of the go-live schedule:

Deposit: 12:00 on November 29, 2024 (UTC)

12:00 on November 29, 2024 (UTC) Trading: 12:00 on November 30, 2024 (UTC)

12:00 on November 30, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 12:00 on December 1, 2024 (UTC)







About SPN (SpinnerCoin)

SpinnerCoin is a blockchain-powered project on The Open Network (TON) that blends gamification with innovative NFT functionality. At the heart of SpinnerCoin are collectible NFT fidget spinners, each featuring unique attributes. Users can acquire exclusive designs through gameplay or trade these collectibles on the marketplace, creating a vibrant, community-focused ecosystem.

Built on the robust TON blockchain, SpinnerCoin ensures seamless NFT minting, efficient trading, and low transaction fees, all while integrating with Telegram MiniApps for easy access and broad user reach. By combining entertainment, interactivity, and genuine digital ownership, SpinnerCoin redefines how users engage with blockchain technology, creating a fun and immersive experience.

The listing of SPN on XT Exchange is a major milestone for the SpinnerCoin community, increasing its exposure to a global audience and supporting the growth of its ecosystem. XT Exchange’s support for projects like SpinnerCoin demonstrates its commitment to fostering innovation in the blockchain space and providing a seamless trading experience for its users.

Website: https://spinnercoin.org/

Blockchain Browser: https://tonviewer.com/EQB7hH6wJbzrZYEbggsOcBeWUEmgO7llkwTKdgDU4Q___SPN

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

SPN (SpinnerCoin)

support@spinnercoin.org

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT Exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/840bc74d-f2cf-4d99-844b-ea4aafefb4a1