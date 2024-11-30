Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q3 and 9m of 2024 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 9 months of 2024 compared to 9 months of 2023 and 30.09.2024 compared to 31.12.2023 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR09m 202409m 2023Change
Revenue 46 48946 739-0.5%
Gross Profit27 23228 078-3.0%
Operating profit14 45216 267-11.2%
EBITDA16 72418 630-10.2%
Net profit for the period10 7058 84221.1%
Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company9 7117 91222.7%
Earnings per share (EUR)0,270,2222.7%
Operating cash flow for the period11 25115 369-26.8%
    
in thousands of EUR30.09.202431.12.2023Change
Total assets 80 29972 25211.1%
Total current assets67 97859 39514.5%
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company63 74154 12017.8%
Cash and cash equivalents40 88832 87824.4%
    
Margin analysis, %09m 202409m 2023Change
Gross profit58.660.1-2.5%
Operating profit31.134.8-10.6%
EBITDA36.039.9-9.8%
Net profit23.018.921.7%
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company20.916.923.7%
    
Financial ratios, %30.09.202431.12.2023Change
ROA15.114.54.1%
ROE19.920.2-1.5%
Price to earnings ratio (P/E)2.94.1-29.3%
Current ratio8.75.850.0%
Quick ratio5.63.464.7%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted 46 489 thousand EUR during 9 months of 2024, representing a 0.5% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale decreased by 4.9%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 9 months of 2024 amounted to 27 232 thousand EUR and decrease by 3.0% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 9 months of 2024 decreased by 2.5% compared to 9 months of 2023. The cost of sold goods increased by 3.2%.

Consolidated operating profit for 9 months of 2024 amounted to 14 452 thousand EUR, compared to 16 267 thousand EUR for 9 months of 2023, decrease by 11.2%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 31.1% for 9 months of 2024 (34.8% for 9 months of 2023). Consolidated EBITDA for 9 months of 2024 decreased by 10.2% and amounted to 16 724 thousand EUR, which is 36.0% in margin terms (18 630 thousand EUR and 39.9% for 9 months of 2023).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 9 months of 2024 amounted 9 711 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 7 912 thousand EUR for 9 months of 2023, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 9 months of 2024 was 20.9% against net profit 16.9% for 9 months of 2023.

Financial position

As of 30 September 2024 consolidated assets amounted to 80 299 thousand EUR representing increase by 11.1% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2023.

Trade and other receivables decreased by 16 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2023 and amounted to        1 338 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2024. Inventory balance increased by 647 thousand EUR and amounted to        24 587 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2024.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 9 621 thousand EUR and amounted to             63 741 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2024. Current liabilities decreased by 2 483 thousand EUR during 9 months of 2024.

Investments

During 9 months of 2024 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 830 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 896 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 September 2024, the Group employed 1 668 employees, including 514 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2023 there were 1 626 employees, including 500 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 9 months of 2024 amounted 10 612 thousand EUR ( 9 964 thousand EUR in 9 months 2023). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 475 thousand EUR.

Decisions made by governing bodies during 09 months 2024

On the 19th of March 2024, the AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders stated below without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on March 19, 2024, in the information system NASDAQ OMX Tallinn https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b77cafc430f1ac23a81813069a95a15cd&lang=en and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/  and in the newspaper Eesti Päevaleht.

On April 9, 2024 Silvano Fashion Group Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders adopted the following decisions:

1.1. To appoint the auditing company Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registry code 10877299, located at Rävala puiestee 4, 10143 Tallinn) as the auditor of AS Silvano Fashion Group;

1.2. To authorize the Management Board of AS Silvano Fashion Group to enter into an audit service agreement with the auditing company AS Ernst & Young Baltic for auditing the economic activities of AS Silvano Fashion Group 2023.

On the 29th of May 2024, AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on May 29, 2024, in the information system NASDAQ OMX Tallinn   https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=bc1ccceca27a9390039f730c2b2b98136&lang=en&src=listed

and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/  and in the daily newspaper Eesti Ekspress.

On June 20, 2024 Silvano Fashion Group held its regular Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.  The Meeting adopted the following decisions:

  1. To approve the 2023 Annual Report;
  2. To left the net profit undistributed and to include the net profit of the financial year 2023 in retained earnings.

The decisions of the general meeting were published on the website of AS Silvano Fashion               Group  https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EURNote30.09.202431.12.2023
  UnauditedAudited
ASSETS   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents240 88832 878
Trade and other receivables31 3381 354
Prepayments and other tax receivables31 0821 115
Current loans granted 029
Other assets 8379
Inventories424 58723 940
Total current assets 67 97859 395
    
Non-current assets   
Non-current receivables 278292
Investments in associates 9985
Investments in other shares 211213
Deferred tax asset 2 2922 155
Intangible assets 637579
Investment property 852899
Property, plant and equipment57 9528 634
Total non-current assets 12 32112 857
TOTAL ASSETS 80 29972 252
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
Current lease liabilities 6292 162
Trade and other payables64 9337 377
Tax liabilities 2 241747
Total current liabilities 7 80310 286
    
Non-current liabilities   
Deferred tax liability 730736
Non-current lease liabilities 4 9204 321
Non-current provisions 4546
Total non-current liabilities 5 6955 103
Total liabilities 13 49815 389
    
Equity   
Share capital73 6003 600
Share premium 4 9674 967
Statutory reserve capital 1 3061 306
Unrealised exchange rate differences -20 092-20 002
Retained earnings 73 96064 249
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 63 74154 120
Non-controlling interest 3 0602 743
Total equity 66 80156 863
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 80 29972 252

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EURNote3Q 20243Q 202309m 202409m 2023
  UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Revenue from contracts with customers916 34415 33246 48946 739
Cost of goods sold -6 301-6 091-19 257-18 661
Gross Profit 10 0439 24127 23228 078
      
Distribution expenses -2 950-2 517-8 723-8 071
Administrative expenses -1 086-1 026-3 540-3 303
Other operating income 7178178194
Other operating expenses -188-190-695-631
Operating profit 5 8905 58614 45216 267
      
Currency exchange income/(expense) -1 280-991-415-3 582
Other finance income/(expenses) 329-1401-186
Net finance income -951-992-14-3 768
      
Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 271619
Profit before tax 4 9414 60114 45412 518
      
Income tax expense -2 022-1 181-3 749-3 676
      
Profit for the period 2 9193 42010 7058 842
Attributable to :     
   Equity holders of the Parent company 2 6583 1409 7117 912
   Non-controlling interest 261280994930
      
Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 0,070,090,270,22

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EURNote3Q 20243Q 202309m 202409m 2023
  UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
      
Profit for the period 2 9193 42010 7058 842
      
Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:      
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations -563-672-157-2 055
Total other comprehensive income for the period -563-672-157-2 055
      
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 2 3562 74810 5486 787
Attributable to :     
   Equity holders of the Parent company 2 3082 6129 6215 224
   Non-controlling interest 481369271 563

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EURNote09m 202409m 2023
  UnauditedUnaudited
Cash flow from operating activities   
Profit for the period 10 7058 842
Adjustments for:   
  Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 2 2722 363
  Share of profit of equity accounted investees -16-19
  Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment  7-3
  Net finance income / costs 143 768
  Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables -1-3
  Provision for inventories 23
  Income tax expense 3 7493 676
Change in inventories -6471 387
Change in trade and other receivables 16-507
Change in trade and other payables -2 021-1 067
Income tax paid  -2 829-3 071
Net cash flow from operating activities 11 25115 369
    
Cash flow from investing activities   
Interest received 997331
Dividends received 811
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 219
Loans granted 0-23
Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 290
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -830-896
Acquisition of intangible assets -112-123
Net cash flow from investing activities 113-691
    
Cash flow from financing activities   
Proceeds from borrowings 4 0000
Repayment of borrowings -4 0000
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -1 659-1 689
Interest paid on lease liabilities  -553-521
Dividends paid -610-707
Net cash flow from financing activities -2 822-2 917
    
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 8 54211 761
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period232 87825 909
Effect of translation to presentation currency -404-4 891
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -128510
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 40 88833 289

