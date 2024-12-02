The Increasing Importance of Personalization in Retail and Apparel

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalization in Retail and Apparel, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Although personalization is a theme that has been present in retail for decades, it has become more prevalent and important to consumers in recent years. This is tied to the rise of online shopping.
A consumer's instore shopping experience can easily be made more personal, such as through interactions with store staff, but retailers have had to actively innovate to create personalization in the online space. Consumers are increasingly individualistic, especially Gen Z, and want products specifically targeted to their needs and goals. These consumers are often willing to pay a premium for such items.
Personalization in retail and apparel has become more important as online shopping has grown, with retailers finding new ways to make shopping experiences feel personal. The use of shopper data and AI, particularly generative AI, allows retailers to offer personalized marketing and recommendations, such as Zalando's chatbot, which provides product recommendations based on what consumers are looking for. While this helps improve personalization, it also brings risks, such as AI making errors or showing bias.
Advances in technology have made it easier for retailers to use customer data to offer more customized experiences. This trend is especially popular with Gen Z, who are often willing to pay more for products that fit their specific needs and preferences
The report provides detailed insight into the theme of personalization, specifically focusing on its impact on the Retail and Apparel sectors. The report provides an overview of personalization and its components, the leading companies, the timeline of developments, and related mergers and acquisitions. The report also details the relevant trends across technology and retail trends.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Thematic Briefing
- Trends
- Retail trends
- Technology trends
- Industry Analysis
- Use Cases
- Timeline
- Signals
- M&A trends
- Company filing trends
- Hiring trends
- Value Chain
- Retail Channel
- Data processes
- Outcomes
- Companies
- Public companies
- Private companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Retail sector scorecard
List of Tables
- Players
- M&A trends
List of Figures
- CAGR of Online and Instore non-food retail sales sales between 2023 and 2028
- Number of mentions of personalization in retail company filings, 2019 - Q3 2024
- Top retailers mentioning personalization in company filings, 2019 - Q3 2024
- Personalization related job filings in retail, 2021 - Q3 2024
- Most active recruiters for personalization related jobs in retail in the last 12 months
Company Coverage:
- 2XU
- Abercrombie & Fitch
- Adidas
- Aesop
- Alibaba
- Amazon
- Anagenics
- AO
- Apple
- ASICS
- ASOS
- Best Buy
- Bi-Mart
- Blend
- Bloomingdales
- Boohoo Group
- Boots
- Brunello Cucinelli
- BSN Sports
- Burberry
- Carrefour
- Checkout Blocks
- Converse
- Crocs
- Cross-Harbour
- Currys
- Decathlon
- Dermatica
- Dillard's Sporting Goods
- DUSK
- Fabletics
- Face MediGroup
- FANCL
- FatFace
- Frasers Group
- Function of Beauty
- Giant Eagle
- GUCCI
- H&M
- Heartbeat
- IKEA
- Instacart
- Investec Asset Management
- JD.com
- Jo Malone
- Kirin Holdings
- Kroger
- Levi's
- LookFantastic
- Lululemon
- LuxCreo
- Marks & Spencer
- Michael Kors
- Monica Vinader
- Moonpig.com
- Nike
- Nordstorm
- Not On The High Street
- Prose
- Revolve
- Sainsbury's
- Schnuck Markets
- Sephora
- Shein
- Shopify
- Skin + Me
- Space NK
- StitchFix
- Target
- Tesco
- The HLD Group
- Thread
- Thrive market
- Toolstation
- TriVantage
- Truworths International
- Uniqlo
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Wayfair
- Zalando
- Zara
- Zozo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4mngbp
