Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Epidemiology Forecasts, 2020-2023 & 2024-2034: Focus on United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), United Kingdom, and Japan

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN), historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



The Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total prevalent cases, antigen-specific cases, and total treated cases of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) in the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.

In 2023, the US accounted for ~40% of all prevalent cases of IMN in 7MM.

Japan's data suggests a relatively stable trend in the prevalence of IMN over the forecasted period of 2024-2034.

Germany had the highest prevalence of IMN among the EU4 and the UK, accounting for ~30% of cases, followed by the UK with ~20%, in 2023.

In 2023, the PLA2R-specific cases in EU4 and the UK contributed ~75% of the 7MM.

Key Highlights

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) is a significant type of glomerular disease characterized by the presence of large amounts of protein in the urine (nephrotic syndrome) and is primarily an autoimmune condition.

IMN is often characterized by the antigens associated with the sub-epithelial immune complex deposits, some of them being phospholipase A2 receptor (PLA2R) and thrombospondin domain-containing 7A (THSD7A).

In 2023, PLA2R, THSD7A, and other antigens were detected in ~23,700, ~890, and ~5,000 IMN patients, respectively, in the US.

The total prevalent population of IMN in 7MM will be ~75,000 cases by 2034.

In 2023, the US accounted for ~40% of all prevalent cases of IMN, while the EU4 and the UK combined for ~35%, and Japan contributed ~25%.

The data highlights Japan as the second-largest contributor after the US to IMN cases.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, and a descriptive overview of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, and disease progression have been provided.

A detailed review of current challenges in establishing diagnosis and diagnosis rate is provided.

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) Report Insights

Patient Population

Total prevalent cases, antigen-specific cases, and total treated cases of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN).

Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) Report Key Strengths

Eleven-year Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) Epidemiology Segmentation

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) Report Assessment

Epidemiology Segmentation

Current Diagnostic Practices

FAQs

Epidemiology Insights

What are the disease risks, burdens, and unmet needs of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN)? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN)?

What is the historical and forecasted Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) patient pool in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan?

What is the diagnostic pattern of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN)?

Which clinical factors will affect Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN)?

Which factors will affect the increase in the diagnosis of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN)?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (Imn) Patient Overview at a Glance

3.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Imn by Therapies in 2023

3.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Imn by Therapies in 2034



4. Methodology



5. Executive Summary of Imn



6. Disease Background and Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Sign and Symptoms

6.3. Classification

6.4. Causes

6.5. Pathophysiology

6.6. Biomarkers

6.7. Diagnosis

6.8. Diagnostic Guidelines



7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationales: 7MM

7.3. Total Prevalent Cases of Membranous Nephropathy in the 7MM

7.4. Total Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy in the 7MM

7.5. the United States

7.5.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Imn in the US

7.5.2. Antigen-Specific Cases of Imn in the US

7.6. EU4 and the UK

7.6.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Imn in EU4 and the UK

7.6.2. Antigen-Specific Cases of Imn in EU4 and the UK

7.7. Japan

7.7.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Imn in Japan

7.7.2. Antigen-Specific Cases of Imn in Japan



8. Appendix



