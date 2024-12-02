ThinkMarkets Receives Two Prestigious Industry Awards





LONDON, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkMarkets , a leading online trading provider, has further solidified its reputation as an industry innovator by receiving two prestigious awards from renowned publications.

Investors’ Chronicle Award

One of the UK’s top financial markets magazines, published by the Financial Times Group, recognised ThinkMarkets as a leading Spread Betting Provider. The magazine’s audience evaluated spread betting providers based on criteria such as range of services, affordability, and communication quality. Based on the feedback, ThinkMarkets emerged as one of the top providers for spread betting.

TechRadar Award

A leading technology publication with over 16 million monthly visitors, TechRadar awarded ThinkMarkets’ proprietary trading platform, ThinkTrader, the title of Best Trading App for Analysis. This award highlights the broker’s dedication to equipping traders with advanced tools and technology to stay ahead in the ever-evolving financial markets.

Commenting on the news, Nauman Anees, CEO at ThinkMarkets, said: “We’re delighted to be recognized for our efforts and commitment to delivering an excellent trading experience to our clients. Our flagship platform, ThinkTrader, is designed for traders by traders, so we’re thrilled that Investors’ Chronicle, TechRadar, and the wider trading community have acknowledged our work with these prestigious awards. We’ll continue to expand and improve our offering to remain a leading choice among traders.”

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online brokerage established in 2010 offering clients quick and easy access to 4,000+ CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities, and more. ThinkMarkets has offices in London, Dubai, Melbourne, and Tokyo and hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. It also operates with several financial licences around the globe and delivers some of the industry’s most recognised trading platforms, including its award-winning platform, ThinkTrader.

