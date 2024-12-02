Block listing Interim Review

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 02 December 2024

Name of applicant: OSB GROUP PLC Name of schemes: Sharesave Scheme Deferred Share Bonus Plan Performance Share Plan Period of return: From: 1 June 2024 To: 30 November 2024 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 564,614 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 293,770 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 1,817,863 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 21,087 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 16,068 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 543,527 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 277,702 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 1,817,863 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each



