2025 TILLMAN SCHOLAR APPLICATIONS OPEN: HONORING 20 YEARS OF PAT TILLMAN'S LEGACY

Chicago, IL, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF) proudly announces the opening of applications for the 2025 Tillman Scholar Program, marking 20 years of honoring Pat Tillman's legacy of scholarship, leadership, service, and impact.

The annual scholarship supports military service members, veterans, and spouses pursuing higher education and working to drive positive change in their communities. Applications will remain open until February 1, 2025.

"Becoming a Tillman Scholar means joining a community of leaders committed to making a lasting difference and honoring Pat Tillman's legacy," said Dr. Katherine Steele, CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation and 2014 Tillman Scholar. "As a Tillman Scholar, I've experienced firsthand the incredible support and camaraderie that comes with this community, which continually inspires me to lead with purpose."

Join a Community of Leaders

Since its inception, the Tillman Scholar Program has grown to include nearly 1,000 Tillman Scholars across various fields, all driven by a shared commitment to furthering Pat's legacy. Over $37 million has been invested in these individuals, empowering them to lead and create meaningful change.

Eligibility Requirements

Be a veteran or active-duty military service member from any branch, including National Guard and Reserves.

Be a current spouse of a veteran or active-duty service member, including surviving spouses.

Individuals must be pursuing an undergraduate, graduate, or professional degree (as a full-time student ) from an accredited, U.S.-based college or university for the upcoming academic year, beginning fall 2025.

Application Information

To apply, visit https://pattillmanfoundation.org/apply/ . There are also several virtual info sessions to learn more about eligibility, benefits, and the application process.

20 Years. One Legacy

In 2002, Pat Tillman proudly put his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals on hold to serve his country. After his passing in 2004, Pat’s family and friends started the Pat Tillman Foundation to honor and continue his legacy. The Pat Tillman Foundation provides academic scholarships and support to military service members, veterans, and spouses, helping them reach their fullest potential as leaders — no matter how they choose to serve.

About the Pat Tillman Foundation

The Pat Tillman Foundation recognizes remarkable military service members, veterans, and spouses as the next generation of leaders. Through academic scholarships, career architecture, lifelong leadership development, and a global network of peers, the foundation enables these individuals to make a lasting impact in their communities and beyond.

For more information, visit www.pattillmanfoundation.org .

