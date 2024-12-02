Results of the Shareholders Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Iron Ore Limited (CIO – TSX.V) (“CIO” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on November 29, 2024. The shareholders approved, by a majority of votes, a resolution to elect the following directors: Richard Homsany, Tony Howland-Rose and David Deitz.

The shareholders, by a majority of votes, proceeded with the appointment of SCS Audit and Corporate Services Pty Ltd as auditors of the Corporation and approved the continuation of the 10% rolling stock option plan.

For more information, please contact:

David Deitz, Director

Tel.: +61 411 858 830

