Political agreement regarding the ownership of Copenhagen Airports A/S

Through today’s announcement by the Ministry of Finance (link: Politisk aftale om Statens køb af aktiemajoritet i Københavns Lufthavne A/S og betinget købsaftale mellem Finansministeriet og ATP om køb af aktiemajoriteten i Københavns Lufthavne A/S) Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH) has learned that a political agreement has been entered into regarding the Danish State acquiring the majority of shares in CPH and that a conditional share purchase agreement has been entered into between the Ministry of Finance and ATP.

The Company will issue further announcements as and when required by applicable regulations.





