Eos Energy Enterprises Appoints Francis Richey as Chief Technology Officer

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos” or the “Company”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based long duration energy storage systems, today announced that Francis Richey, former Senior Vice President of Eos Research & Development, has been appointed Chief Technology Officer.

Richey, who has been with Eos since 2015, brings a wealth of experience in electrochemical engineering and battery product development. His extensive background in battery chemistries, combined with his leadership in scaling technological innovations from laboratory breakthroughs to commercial solutions, positions him to further solidify Eos’ position as a leader in the development of alternative storage technologies.

Richey joined Eos as a Senior Battery Scientist in 2015 and quickly advanced through several leadership roles. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President of Eos Research and Development, where he played a pivotal role in the development of the Eos Z3™ battery and the advancement of the Company’s energy storage technology. His tenure at Eos has been marked by significant contributions to the development and commercialization of next-generation battery systems, helping Eos stay at the forefront of the industry.

“Francis’s deep technical expertise in electrochemical engineering and his proven track record in developing scalable energy storage solutions make him the ideal person to lead Eos' technological initiatives moving forward,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer. “His leadership will be instrumental in advancing our product roadmap, expanding our software capabilities, and driving the next phase of innovation as we continue to work towards transforming the global energy storage landscape and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Richey holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Penn State University and a Ph.D. in Chemical and Electrochemical Engineering from Drexel University. Prior to joining Eos, he was a Postdoctoral Research Scientist at Stanford University, where he led research on corrosion mechanisms in aqueous Metal-Air batteries in partnership with UC Berkeley. Richey holds nine patents and has published extensively in prominent scientific journals such as the Journal of Electrochemical Society and the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

“I am honored to take on the role of Chief Technology Officer and excited to lead the Company into its next stage of growth. Our focus will be on driving innovation and product differentiation at scale, enhancing our software and control capabilities, and ensuring our technology delivers long-term value for our customers,” said Richey. “I look forward to working alongside our talented team to deliver advanced solutions that I believe will shape the next chapter of our Company’s success.”

As CTO, Richey will play a critical role in shaping Eos’s product and technology strategy, with a focus on accelerating the development of cutting-edge storage solutions and maintaining the Company’s leadership in the rapidly evolving energy sector.



About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

