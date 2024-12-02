Newsweek to Host ‘Beyond Plastics’ Thought Leadership Conference at Global Headquarters in NYC

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the modern global digital news organization, has announced they will host ‘The Future of Plastics’ summit at their One World Trade Center headquarters. The Future of Plastics is the fourth event in Newsweek Horizons, a thought leadership series presenting potential solutions to modern issues, from health and wellness to climate science. The panel discussion is sponsored by Kia, a key leader in corporate responsibility and sustainability.

‘The Future of Plastics: Reducing Waste and Rethinking Materials’ will take place on December 4, 2024 at 5:30pm. In addition to an expert list of speakers in environmentalism, economic sustainability, and health, the event will also offer opportunities for connection and networking. The Global Plastics Treaty, a United Nations-backed agreement to solve the plastic pollution problem, is expected to be finalized in 2025 and will be a conversation driver at the conference.

The speaker lineup includes:

Allison Lin, Global VP of Packaging Sustainability Mars, Inc.

Dr. Leo Trasande, M.D., M.P.P., Director, NYU Center for the Investigation of Environmental Hazards, NYU Grossman School of Medicine

Jonathan Quinn, CEO, The U.S. Plastics Pact

Erin Simon, Vice President and Head, Plastic Waste and Business, World Wildlife Fund

Ron Gonen, Founder and CEO of Closed Loop Partners



“Plastics have contributed significantly to modern life, and we have benefitted massively from its uses. But the environmental toll is undeniable. The Future of Plastics discussion is a global call to action across industries, governments, and individuals to reimagine a more sustainable future, while continuing to innovate and improve,” said Megan Knapp, SVP of Events at Newsweek.

The event is part of Newsweek's ongoing commitment to addressing global challenges through thought leadership and dialogue. By providing a platform for diverse voices and perspectives, The Future of Plastics seeks to inspire change and drive meaningful progress toward a healthier, plastic-free future.

For more information and event registration, please visit https://events.newsweek.com/beyondplastics .

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com