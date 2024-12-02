Contact Center Analytics Industry Forecast (2024-2032) by Product, Deployment Model, Organisation Size, Application, End-use and Region

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Center Analytics Market Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market is analyzed by product, deployment model, organisation size, application, end-use, and region.



According to the report, the contact center analytics market size reached a value of USD 1.82 billion in 2023. Aided by the increasing demand for advanced customer service solutions and the growing applications of analytics in various sectors, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 19.6% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 9.11 billion by 2032.

This report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in global contact center analytics market.

Market Insights

The increasing consumer preference for personalised and efficient customer service is driving the contact center analytics market growth. With the growing awareness of the importance of customer experience, there has been a significant shift towards using advanced analytics to understand customer needs and preferences, leading to a surge in demand. Additionally, the rising trend of digital transformation and the adoption of cloud-based solutions have further contributed to the increasing popularity of contact center analytics, as they offer scalable and flexible solutions for managing customer interactions.



The expanding applications of contact center analytics in various sectors also play a significant role in propelling the market. In the retail sector, contact center analytics are used to enhance customer service, optimise sales strategies, and improve customer retention. In the financial services sector, these analytics help in monitoring compliance, managing risk, and enhancing customer satisfaction. Moreover, the healthcare sector utilises contact center analytics to streamline patient interactions, improve service delivery, and ensure regulatory compliance.



Further, the growing focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) has led to the development of advanced contact center analytics solutions that offer predictive insights and automation capabilities. These innovations have significantly improved the effectiveness and efficiency of contact center operations, making them more appealing to organizations. This trend is expected to boost the contact center analytics market expansion in the coming years, consequently driving up the contact center analytics market share.



The use of contact center analytics enables organisations to make data-driven decisions based on accurate and real-time insights. These analytics help in identifying trends, predicting customer behaviour, and assessing the effectiveness of various strategies. This data-driven approach enhances decision-making processes and supports the achievement of business goals. The rising trend of digital transformation and the adoption of cloud-based solutions are driving the demand for contact center analytics. Cloud-based analytics solutions offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, making them an attractive option for organisations. The shift towards digitalisation and cloud adoption supports the growth of the market.



As per the contact center analytics market analysis, software includes analytics software solutions that provide insights into customer interactions, agent performance, and contact center operations. The demand for analytics software is driven by the need for advanced analytical capabilities and real-time insights.



Services includes consulting, implementation, and support services that help organisations integrate and utilise contact center analytics solutions effectively. The demand for analytics services is driven by the need for expert guidance and ongoing support.



Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Product

Software Cross-channel Analytics Performance Analytics Predictive Analytics Speech Analytics Text Analytics

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Market Breakup by Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Market Breakup by Organisation Size

Large Enterprises

Small Medium-Sized Enterprises

Market Breakup by Application

Automatic Call Distributor

Log Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Real-time Monitoring and Reporting

Workforce Optimisation

Customer Experience Management

Others

Market Breakup by End Use

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defence

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

