Discover the COON (Maine Coon Cat) Listing on XT

VICTORIA MAHE, Seychelles, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that COON (Maine Coon Cat) will soon be listed on XT Exchange! The COON/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs and WEB3.0). Mark your calendars for the official go-live schedule:

Deposit : 10:00 on December 02, 2024 (UTC)

: 10:00 on December 02, 2024 (UTC) Trading : 10:00 on December 03, 2024 (UTC)

: 10:00 on December 03, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 10:00 on December 04, 2024 (UTC)







About COON (Maine Coon Cat)

COON brings the charm and majesty of the Maine Coon cat to the cryptocurrency world! This project is built on a solid foundation of security and innovation, featuring independent audits, a highly experienced team, locked liquidity on PancakeSwap, and a seamless GameFi integration. COON combines reliability with exciting opportunities, paving the way for a new era in the crypto space.

The listing of COON on XT Exchange is a major milestone for the Maine Coon community, providing global visibility and fostering a deeper connection within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. With XT Exchange’s commitment to supporting groundbreaking projects, COON is poised to reach new heights.

Website: https://www.mainecattoken.com/



Blockchain Browser: https://bscscan.com/token/0x7e84ac3b1eea1ef60b1a58fc3679829cc19f19e6



Whitepaper: COON Whitepaper

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs, offering various trading options such as spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading.

As the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform, XT.COM is dedicated to providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience. Our mission is to empower users to explore the infinite potential of blockchain technology.

