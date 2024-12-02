Discover the ORLY (O RLY?) Listing on XT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that ORLY (O RLY?) has been listed on XT Exchange! The ORLY/USDT trading pair has been available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs).





About ORLY (O RLY?)

O RLY? It’s not just a token; it’s a movement! Inspired by the internet’s iconic “O RLY?” meme featuring a snowy owl, $ORLY symbolizes daring ambition and community-driven success. When skeptics said it couldn’t be done, we boldly responded, "O RLY? Watch us!"

$ORLY is fueled by the collective passion of its community, embodying unstoppable energy and the spirit of defiance. It’s not just a cryptocurrency—it’s a rallying cry for those who dream big, challenge the norm, and soar to new heights. Whether you’re joining the flight or watching from below, one thing’s for sure: you’ll hear us hoot as we rise.

The listing of ORLY on XT Exchange represents a pivotal moment for the $ORLY community, enabling global exposure and a growing presence in the ever-expanding cryptocurrency ecosystem. XT Exchange’s commitment to supporting creative and spirited projects like ORLY underscores its mission to empower meme-driven tokens and provide a seamless, exciting trading experience for all users.

Website: https://orlytoken.com/

Blockchain Browser: https://solscan.io/token/BNzPFfMKHX6REQGdLZhHC3qUEZmgkWQZ7dHTSygCttv6

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

ORLY

contact@orlytoken.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abedb8d2-a7c2-4fce-a93c-ad3bc5665b05