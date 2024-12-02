Discover the IBS Token Listing on XT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that IBS (IBSToken) will soon be listed on XT Exchange! The IBS/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (Web 3.0). Stay tuned for the official go-live schedule, and get ready to trade!





About IBS (IBSToken)

IBS Token is a revolutionary blockchain-based ecosystem that aims to bridge the knowledge gap in the cryptocurrency space. With a mission to empower individuals through high-quality education, resources, and support, IBS is helping users navigate the complex world of digital assets with confidence and ease.

The listing of IBS on XT Exchange marks a significant step for the IBS community, bringing its educational mission to a global audience and expanding its reach within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. XT Exchange is proud to support initiatives like IBS that foster innovation and provide value to users in the Web 3.0 space.

Website: https://www.ibstoken.org/

Blockchain Browser: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xB9dF5FDa1c435cD4017a1F1F9111996520b64439

Whitepaper: https://ibs-1234.github.io/ibs-white-paper/ibs/index.html

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs, offering various trading options such as spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading.

As the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform, XT.COM is dedicated to providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience. Our mission is to empower users to explore the infinite potential of blockchain technology.

