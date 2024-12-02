Guardian Capital Announces Final Fund Valuation

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (the “Manager”) today announced the final valuation of GuardBonds™ 2024 Investment Grade Bond Fund (Cboe: GBFA) (the “Fund”) in connection with the maturity of the Fund.

The ETF units of the Fund were voluntarily delisted from Cboe Canada Inc. at the request of the Manager, effective as of market close on November 28, 2024, and the Fund terminated on November 29, 2024.

The final net asset value (“NAV”) per unit of the Fund is as follows:

Breakdown of Final NAV per Unit Ticker Final NAV

per Unit Income

per Unit Capital Gains

per Unit Capital

per Unit GBFA $20.392795 $0.372671 $0.000000 $20.020124





Remaining unitholders of the Fund will be paid the final NAV per unit on a pro-rata basis, at the rate shown in the table above, and no further action is required by unitholders.

For further information regarding the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, please visit www.guardiancapital.com/investmentsolutions.

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As of September 30, 2024, Guardian had C$165.1 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.2 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Guardian Capital LP

Richard Britnell

Telephone: +1-416-350-3117

Email: rbritnell@guardiancapital.com

Guardian Capital LP

Commerce Court West

Suite 2700, 199 Bay Street

PO Box 201 Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E8

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plan”, “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Forward-looking information in this press release may include statements with respect to management’s beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s beliefs and is based on information currently available. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Guardian Capital LP undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase Guardian Capital Funds or Guardian Capital ETFs and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in Guardian Capital Funds or Guardian Capital ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange or Cboe Canada Inc. If the units are purchased or sold on the Toronto Stock Exchange or Cboe Canada Inc., investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. ETF and mutual fund securities, including units of the Guardian Capital ETFs, are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer.

All trademarks, registered and unregistered, are owned by Guardian Capital Group Limited and are used under licence.