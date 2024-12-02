Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 145,407 Ageas shares in the period from 25-11-2024 until 29-11-2024.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
25-11-20248,647421,93848.8048.6648.98
26-11-202459,3032,862,21948.2648.1448.64
27-11-202435,4401,699,78547.9647.7448.18
28-11-20248,284398,44448.1047.8448.40
29-11-202433,7331,604,94147.5847.4247.90
Total145,4076,987,32748.0547.4248.98

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,188,411 shares for a total amount of EUR 57,236,698. This corresponds to 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.


 

