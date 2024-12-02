Appointment of Robert Klein as Voltalia’s new CEO

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, announces the appointment of Robert Klein as CEO.

Since 2011, Voltalia has grown from an emerging position to a leading player in the renewable energy sector. Voltalia had 42 megawatts in operation and construction, generating a negative EBITDA. Today, the company has 3,084 megawatts in operation and construction, and provides services covering the development, construction, and Operation and Maintenance of renewable power plants, with an EBITDA of 241 million euros in 2023.

This progress, faster than the market, has been accompanied by an environmental and societal commitment that has structured the strategy. In 2021, Voltalia affirmed this commitment by adopting the status of a

Mission-driven company, inscribing in its statutes the desire to "Improve the global environment, while fostering local development."

The Board of Directors, which met on December 2, at 6:30pm, praised Sébastien Clerc's work over the past thirteen years and thanked him for his constant commitment and determination to embody the company's values and mission.

The Board of Directors approved, on the recommendation of the Compensation Committee, the appointment of Robert Klein as CEO, effective January 1, 2025. The Board expressed its confidence in Robert Klein's ability to continue development, strengthen profitability, and uphold Voltalia's ambitions and values.

In 2006, Robert Klein launched Voltalia's activities in Brazil, positioning the company as one of the major players in renewable energy in the country. Currently responsible for Latin America and North Africa, his experience and commitment are great assets for leading the company.

Laurence Mulliez, Chair of the Board of Directors, states: "On behalf of the entire Board, I warmly thank Sébastien for all his contributions and commitment. It is now Robert's turn to take over. He has the full support of the Board."

Sébastien Clerc, CEO, adds: "I thank the Board of Directors for the trust they have placed in me over the years. I also thank the current and former teams for their exceptional dedication to the company and its mission."

Robert Klein, future CEO, comments: "I am honored by the mandate entrusted to me and I count on all the teams with the support of the Board of Directors to, together, lead Voltalia to new horizons."

Biography of Robert Klein

Robert Klein joined the company in 2006 with the challenge of launching the group's operations in Brazil. He subsequently led Voltalia Brazil, being one of the main architects of the company's growth, among the top ten players in the renewable energy sector in the country. To date, Voltalia Brazil employs approximately 400 employees and represents 52% of the company's capacity in operation and under construction.

With 18 years of experience as the head of the company in Brazil, Robert Klein is also a member of the Voltalia’s Executive Committee. His expertise covers the entire renewable energy value chain, and his international experience – acquired in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Persian Gulf – has led him to his current positions. He actively contributes to Voltalia's development by overseeing the group's activities in Latin America and North Africa.

Born in France and holding degrees in Mathematics from Aix-Marseille University and Engineering from Centrale Marseille, Robert Klein also holds an MBA from IAE. He began his career in the oil and gas sector, playing a key role in the international development of a subsidiary of the Fives group, where he prospected and secured contracts in regions such as the Middle East and Asia.

In 2018, he joined the Board of Directors of Leroy Merlin Brazil, a position he held until 2020.

Additionally, Robert Klein has been a member of the Board of Directors of the France-Brazil Chamber of Commerce since 2017, a Foreign Trade Advisor for France, and since 2023, a member of the Board of Directors of ABIHV (Associação Brasileira da Indústria de Hidrogênio Verde), an association in favor of the green hydrogen sector in Brazil.

Next on the agenda: Turnover for the 4th quarter of 2024, January 29, 2025 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.1 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.2 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.









With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.









Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Voltalia

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Press Relations Seitosei.Actifin - Jennifer Jullia

jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

Attachment