Oceana Group Limited to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference December 5th

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oceana Group Limited (OCGPF), based in South Africa, an international fish and food company, today announced that CEO Neville Brink, CFO Zaf Mahomed, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 5th, 2024.

DATE: December 5th

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Yknp3z

Available for 1x1 meetings on request

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company

questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

On the 25 November, the group released its audited results for the year ended 30 September 2024.

The Group achieved solid annual results, with headline earnings per share increasing by 13.5%

The growth was driven by record earnings from Daybrook in the United States, margin expansion at Lucky Star foods and a strong turn around in the Hake operations

Profit after tax increased by 12.5% to R1 114 million (2023: R990 million) driven by the improved operating performance and favourable tax rate, partially offset by higher interest expenses

The Group declared a final dividend of 300 cents (2023: 305 cents) per share, which together with the interim dividend, brings the total dividend for the year to 495 cents (2023: 435 cents) per share, an increase of 13.8%

Oceana Group Limited

Incorporated in 1918, Oceana is a leading international fish and food company, driving innovation and growth through diversified operations while promoting sustainable practices.

The Group operates in the South African, Namibian and USA fishing industries, employing over 4 216 people globally. For more information visit www.oceana.co.za.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Oceana Group Limited

Trevor Giles

Executive: Business Development

+ 27 21 401 1452

trevor.giles@oceana.co.za

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com