Preferred Hotels & Resorts Unveils Highly Anticipated New Luxury Hotel Openings

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, is set to expand its global portfolio with 10 new luxury openings from September 2024 through 2025. Spanning a range of stunning locations – from a sleek, contemporary hotel in central London to a lush Caribbean private island hideaway – these new additions promise to offer travelers more than just a place to stay. Each property, whether an urban retreat, countryside haven, or coastal escape, will immerse guests in the essence of the destination through bespoke activities, exceptional cuisine, and authentic local experiences.

“We are excited to unveil these highly anticipated new openings, including two standout properties joining our prestigious Legend Collection, which represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury hospitality,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “We can’t wait to invite travelers to explore new corners of the world and discover unique experiences through our newest properties.”

Highlights of the new openings include:

Peter Island Resort (Peter Island, British Virgin Islands) – launching December 2024 (Legend Collection)

A treasured Caribbean private island hideaway, the newly rebuilt and reimagined Peter Island Resort opened on December 1 and boasts hundreds of lush, tropical acres, five pristine beaches, and 52 room, suite and villa accommodations just steps from the sea. An infinity pool overlooking Deadman’s Beach invites relaxation with breathtaking views, while the ultra-luxurious Falcon’s Nest villa on its mountain peak promises sweeping 360-degree vistas of the Virgin Islands. The 10,000 square foot Peter Island Spa features seven treatment rooms, a fitness center, saltwater pool, outdoor relaxation areas, and an alfresco hot tub overlooking Big Reef Bay. Two chic restaurants include Drake Steakhouse’s Caribbean-inspired surf & turf and the Yacht Club’s Drunken Pelican, known for casual bites and craft cocktails. The charmingly intimate hotel also offers a full-service marina at Peter Island Yacht Club, and an array of outdoor activities, from diving and snorkeling to hiking the scenic Sunset Loop.

Royal Hideaway Corales Villas (Tenerife, Spain) – launching March 2025 (L.V.X. and Residence Collections)

Designed by renowned Tenerife-born architect Leonardo Omar, Royal Hideaway Corales Villas brings a new level of experiential luxury to the breathtaking coastline of Costa Adeje, combining modern elegance with natural beauty. Every detail across the hotel’s 139 refined rooms and suites, from architecture to decor, is thoughtfully crafted to create an atmosphere of comfort and exclusivity. Guests can unwind in bright, spacious rooms with sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and La Gomera. A dedicated wellness area provides exclusive treatments, allowing guests to disconnect and fully reconnect with their body and soul. The hotel’s culinary offerings are equally impressive, with two à la carte restaurants inspired by Canarian flavors, a stylish pool bar, a healthy breakfast buffet, and a cocktail bar serving artfully mixed drinks.

ÓROS (Crete, Greece) - Launching May 2025 (L.V.X. Collection)

Nestled on the slopes of the White Mountains of Western Crete and overlooking the azure Cretan Sea, ÓROS blends understated luxury with the authentic charm of local architecture. This vibrant beach resort combines endless horizon views and a pristine sandy beach with a peaceful ambiance. Offering guestrooms, suites, and villas with 117 including their own private pool, guests can enjoy a range of on-property amenities including four restaurants, three bars and lounges, supersized adult-only pool with day beds, lively entertainment, a spa and wellness center with extensive fitness facilities and a state-of-the-art conference center. Families are welcomed with dedicated zones including a kids' club, playground and a large family pool with gazebos.

The Newman (London, United Kingdom) – launching summer 2025 (Legend Collection)

The first hotel under hospitality management company Kinsfolk & Co, The Newman will fit effortlessly into the creative village of Fitzrovia in central London, where the culture of Bloomsbury meets the style of Soho. Refined and timeless thanks to its design by Pernille Lind and Richy Almond of Lind + Almond, the contemporary hotel will feature 81 guest rooms and suites. The rooftop floor offers a signature suite with a private terrace, dining, relaxation, and wellness space including a sauna. When booked as a whole, this exclusive floor consists of a four-bedroom suite. Other amenities include a modern European brasserie, a lower ground cocktail bar and two private dining rooms. Additionally, there is a dedicated wellness floor featuring hot and cold experience cabins, an active salt therapy room, a hydrotherapy pool, treatment rooms, a meditation studio, and a gym.

Romègas Hotel (Valletta, Malta) – launching June 2025 (L.V.X. Collection)

Set in the heart of Malta’s capital, Romègas Hotel is a meticulously restored 500-year-old palazzo originally built for the distinguished Knight of Malta, Mathurin Romègas. The restoration, led by EM Architects, carefully preserves the building’s heritage while introducing modern comforts. Opening with 23 individually designed rooms and suites, the hotel showcases interiors crafted by family-owned Maltese designers Camilleri Paris Mode, inspired by Valletta’s rich history. Traditional terrazzo floors, wood paneling, and a striking hand-carved stone façade create an authentic yet contemporary atmosphere. Guests can enjoy views from traditional Maltese balconies, while the rooftop pool offers stunning vistas of Valletta, the bay, and Manoel Island. A destination restaurant by renowned chef Marvin Gauci, along with a chic bar, completes this intimate and refreshingly independent city retreat.

Recent new openings in Q3 and Q4 2024 include:

Dusit Thani Bangkok (Bangkok, Thailand) – launched September 2024 (L.V.X Collection): Following a stunning transformation, Dusit Thani Bangkok marks its 50-year legacy by blending Thai cultural heritage with modern elegance. Centrally located in vibrant downtown Bangkok, the hotel offers 257 guestrooms with views of Lumpini Park through floor-to-ceiling windows. Committed to innovation in service and design, the hotel will unveil new dining venues and a luxurious spa.



Through its four global collections – Legend, L.V.X., Lifestyle, and Preferred Residences – Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects travelers to luxury hospitality experiences that meet their life and style preferences. Whether choosing an iconic Legend Collection resort for a milestone family celebration or a vibrant Lifestyle Collection hotel for a city break with friends, each member property is aligned with one of the four collections, guiding travelers on the type of luxury experience offered.

Each of these member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s points-based loyalty program with 5 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members of I Prefer earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Titanium status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at over 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. Travelers seeking memorable independent hotel experiences are invited to sign up at www.IPrefer.com/enroll.

Each of these new member properties will be bookable via www.PreferredHotels.com and, for travel advisors, via the GDS using the “PH” and “PV” chain codes. For more information on these hotels or any other Preferred Hotels & Resorts member property, please visit www.PreferredHotels.com.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

About I Prefer Hotel Rewards

Launched in August 2013, the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program from Preferred Travel Group – the parent company that operates hotel brands Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – extends points, status, and other complimentary benefits to members upon eligible stays at over 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. In addition to earning points for eligible room nights, members receive additional benefits based on their tier status. The I Prefer program also offers a free mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices, which allows members to search and book hotel stays, and easily redeem Reward Certificates. With 5 million travelers currently enrolled in membership, I Prefer is complimentary to join. To learn more and to enroll in the program, please visit IPrefer.com/enroll.