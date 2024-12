AUGA group, AB, legal entity code 126264360, ISIN code LT0000127466 (hereinafter - the “Company”), has received a notification from Baltic Champs Group, UAB, legal entity code 145798333 on the disposal of voting rights of the Company (notification attached).

