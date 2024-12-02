HostColor Announced Remote Desktop Hosting and RDP Servers

New York, New York, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HostColor.com has announced the launch of its Remote Desktop hosting services and RDP servers, which are compatible with Microsoft Windows, MacOS, and Linux operating systems (OS) and offer customers the flexibility to choose from over 100 data centers in the U.S. and worldwide.

The RDP hosting environments, also known as Cloud Desktops, are data center-hosted Remote Desktop computers and RDP servers that can be securely accessed with a single click from users' personal computers using any popular and free remote desktop application. The most common use of RDPs is for business computers running a unified software environment and custom security and usability policies defined by the organizations that use them. Another common use case for remote desktops is for small and medium-sized business (SMB) owners and independent professionals who require access to applications and a secure computing environment that can be accessed easily from their authorized devices while traveling or working from multiple locations.

HostColor provides remote desktop solutions based on the Microsoft Windows 11, Windows 11, and Windows Server 2019 and 2022 operating systems (OS). Furthermore, the company provides remote desktop solutions based on Ubuntu and all other popular Linux-based operating systems, as well as MacOS-based remote workstations. HJC customers have the option of selecting their RDP hosting plans based on either cloud-based or bare metal servers, according to their specific requirements. The primary distinction between cloud and bare metal lies in their respective scalability options. The computing resources, including processing cores, memory, and storage quotas, of the cloud servers used to host remote desktops can be scaled in real time by simply rebooting the server environment in use, allowing for flexible and immediate adjustments to meet changing demands.

HC provides RDP servers and remote desktops on a dedicated cloud hosting platform, enabling organizations to significantly reduce their cloud computing expenditure compared to large hyperscale clouds. In contrast to hyperscalers, HostColor's computing providers do not charge customers for transferring data from their cloud accounts. Our customizable cloud and bare metal servers feature up to 300 gigabit Internet connections and unlimited data transfer up to the full capacity of the bandwidth ports. Users of HC's Remote Desktop, RDP servers, and most other dedicated infrastructure environments are not charged for any inbound or outbound Internet traffic.

RDP Hosting with Free Infrastructure Technical Support



In accordance with the Service Level Agreement (SLA), all HostColor.com Remote Desktops and RDP Servers include complimentary technical support for the underlying infrastructure. This indicates that the company does not impose a fees for access to technical support related to the fundamental functionality of the RDP infrastructure it provides to its clientele. The complimentary technical support service includes essential aspects of the network infrastructure, such as the physical components of bare metal servers, including the CPU, RAM, and storage drives.



In addition, the complimentary technical support service includes consultation on a variety of infrastructure service use case scenarios. Please note that maintenance and support for the operating system (OS), custom configurations, and installed software applications are not included. These are covered by the next level of SLA-defined technical support, which is referred to as "Semi-Managed Dedicated Servers." This technical support agreement is included with the company's Edge Server hosting infrastructure platform.



HostColor Remote Desktop and RDP Server Data Centers



As of November 2024, HostColor offers remote desktop hosting and edge cloud and edge bare metal infrastructure from over 100 data center locations worldwide.



In the United States, HostColor.com offers a range of high-performance RDP servers and dedicated cloud solutions with unlimited data transfer from the following locations: Our locations include Albuquerque, NM; Ashburn/Herndon, VA; Atlanta, GA; Amarillo, Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, and San Antonio in Texas; Portland, OR; Billings, MT; Birmingham, Alabama; and Boise, Idaho.



Additionally, HostColor offers its services to customers in the following cities: Moreover, the company offers its services in the following cities: Boston, Massachusetts; Casper, Wyoming; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Charlotte and Raleigh in North Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Cincinnati and Cleveland in Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Detroit, Michigan; Honolulu, Hawaii; Indianapolis, Indiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Jacksonville, Miami and Tampa in Florida; Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri; Las Vegas, Nevada; Little Rock, Arkansas; Fresno, Los Angeles and Orange County. Additionally, we have offices in Sacramento, Santa Clara, and San Diego in California; Madison, Wisconsin; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Nashville, Kentucky; Newark, Secaucus, North Bergen, Carteret, and Piscataway in New Jersey; New Orleans, Louisiana; Albany and New York City, New York; Omaha, Nebraska; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Utah; Seattle, Washington; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.



About HostColor.com (HC)

Since 2000, HostColor.com (HC) has been a global provider of semi-managed edge bare metal and cloud infrastructure and IT hosting services. The company operates virtual data centers and provides dedicated hosting and colocation services from over 100 data centers worldwide. Its subsidiary, HostColorEurope.com, provides cloud infrastructure and dedicated hosting services in 19 European countries.

