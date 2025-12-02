HostColor Launches New AI-Ready Cloud and Bare Metal Servers in Miami Data Centers

New York New York, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HostColor.com (HC), a cloud and bare-metal infrastructure provider, has introduced a new portfolio of AI-ready, edge-hosted infrastructure solutions in its Miami data centers. The upgraded platforms are engineered to support resource-intensive AI applications and latency-sensitive workloads across the Miami–Fort Lauderdale–West Palm Beach metropolitan area.



Dedicated Bare Metal and Virtual Dedicated Servers at the Edge

HostColor’s Miami Dedicated Servers and Virtual Dedicated Server (VDS) platforms deliver single-tenant, fully dedicated cloud computing environments deployed on demand using Microsoft Windows Server, Linux operating systems, Proxmox VE, VMware ESXi, or other enterprise virtualization technologies. Unlike standard cloud servers that rely on shared resources, HC’s VDS platforms guarantee dedicated CPU, memory, and storage resources.

All Miami-based Bare Metal Servers and VDS configurations allow organizations to use unmetered bandwidth from 250 Mbps up to 20 Gbps. “Unmetered” means HC does not measure or restrict bandwidth use, enabling customers to consume the full physical capacity of their network ports and enjoy unlimited data transfer up to the port’s maximum throughput.

Customizable AI-Ready Infrastructure

Users can customize their Miami-hosted bare metal and virtual dedicated servers by selecting an operating system (Linux or Microsoft Windows), storage type (SSD or NVMe), VPN settings, and IPv4 and IPv6 address combinations. HostColor customers can also choose a VDS powered by AMD EPYC or Ryzen processors, as well as Nvidia, Hailo-8 AI, or Google Coral AI accelerator toolkits.



The Coral toolkit is designed to support the development and deployment of machine learning applications at the "edge." It operates locally on edge-dedicated server appliances, eliminating the need for major cloud service application networks. At the core of the Coral toolkit is the Google Edge TPU, a custom application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) designed for high-speed, low-power machine learning inference using TensorFlow Lite models.



The Hailo-8 AI is an artificial intelligence accelerator. When used with a Miami-hosted VDS, it can perform AI tasks such as object detection and video analytics for autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and industrial automation. HostColor's VDSs with the Hailo-8 AI offer real-time neural network inference at high speeds. These servers host industrial-grade camera devices and robotic systems.

Thanks to their GPU computing capacity, both bare metal and virtual dedicated servers can effectively handle large data sets. This makes them ideal for AI-driven applications, software automation platforms, and large, complex database management systems that require data processing. They are also well-suited for various high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.



HostColor's customers benefit from unmetered bandwidth and unlimited data transfer up to the full capacity of their VDS internet connection. HostColor does not charge for internet traffic, IOPS, DNS lookups, DNS zones, internet traffic zones, or technical support for infrastructure. As a result, HostColor customers save significant financial resources. All HostColor VDS plans allow customers to create technology service environments that are fully compatible with major hyperscale cloud infrastructures, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.



HostColor recently announced the immediate availability of a wide range of AMD dedicated server configurations, as well as custom-built, high-bandwidth, AI-ready GPU dedicated servers with 10, 20, and 25 Gbps unmetered bandwidth ports. These servers are available in HostColor's Miami-based cloud infrastructure delivery centers.



Free Infrastructure Technical Support

HostColor does not charge for access to technical support for the core functionality of its Virtual Dedicated Servers (VDS). As part of its Service Level Agreement (SLA), HostColor provides VDS with "Free Infrastructure Technical Support" (FITS). FITS covers the core functionality of the virtual network interfaces. However, it does not cover maintenance and support for operating systems (OS), custom configurations, or installed software applications. These are covered by the next level of SLA-defined technical support: Semi-Managed VDS.



Semi-Managed Virtual Dedicated Servers

According to HostColor's Service Level Agreement (SLA), the company's entire line of virtual dedicated server hosting services is "Semi-Managed." The provider is responsible for installing and configuring server instances according to the customer's custom Linux infrastructure configurations. Upon request, HC Support will reinstall the operating system (OS), configure and manage network settings, create and maintain virtual private networks (VPNs), and help customers troubleshoot OS, network, or software configuration issues on the server side.



About HostColor

Since 2000, HostColor.com (HC) has been a global provider of semi-managed edge, bare metal, and cloud infrastructure and IT hosting services. HC operates virtual data centers and provides dedicated hosting and colocation services from over 100 data centers worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hostcolor.com



