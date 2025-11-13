HostColor announced 20 Gbps AMD Dedicated Servers in New York City and Ashburn

New York New York, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY, November 11, 2025 -- HostColor.com (HC), a globally recognized managed service provider (MSP) of bare metal and cloud hosting infrastructure, has announced the immediate availability of AMD Ryzen and AMD EPYC dedicated server platforms with 10 Gbps, 20 Gbps, and 25 Gbps unmetered bandwidth ports in select primary HC data center locations — New York City and Ashburn, Virginia.

HostColor is pleased to offer high-bandwidth AMD CPU-powered NYC dedicated servers from the DataBank data center in downtown Manhattan. This facility is located at 111 8th Avenue, within a globally renowned telecommunications building owned by Google.

In Ashburn, HostColor uses the DataBank IAD1 data center, located at 21635 Red Rum Drive, to provide managed AMD dedicated servers with 20 and 25 Gbps unmetered bandwidth. HostColor's IPv4 and IPv6 IP networks in New York City and Ashburn are co-managed by HostColor and its NOC partners.

AMD Ryzen server configurations offering 20 Gbps bandwidth ports at HostColor's NYC and Ashburn cloud infrastructure service locations include the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 9950X, and Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7965WX.

The available server platforms with AMD EPYC processors and 20/25 Gbps unmetered bandwidth feature the following CPU models: EPYC 7C13, EPYC 7443P, EPYC 7662, EPYC 9274F, EPYC 9275F, EPYC 9375F, EPYC 9374F, EPYC 9474F, EPYC 9575F, EPYC 9654 and EPYC 9754.

HostColor customers can customize their chosen AMD server platform by adding GPU cards, SSDs, NVMe storage devices, HDDs, custom VPN connections, and combinations of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses. AMD server users can also select a network connection service with either metered data transfer — measured in terabytes transferred per month — or unmetered bandwidth with allocations ranging from 100 Mbps to 25 Gbps. "Unmetered bandwidth" means HostColor does not measure or limit the bandwidth used by the server. At most of its Edge Data Center locations, HostColor enables customers to utilize the full capacity of their dedicated servers' physical internet bandwidth ports and use unmetered bandwidth.

HostColor's Bare Metal and Dedicated Cloud Server customers benefit greatly from the opportunity to use unlimited data transfer up to the physical capacity of the internet connection ports. Unlike large hyperscale clouds, HostColor provides unmetered bare metal servers and dedicated cloud infrastructure. If the chosen technology infrastructure solution features an unmetered bandwidth port, HostColor does not charge for inbound or outbound internet traffic. Compared to major hyperscalers' infrastructure, HostColor's dedicated cloud hosting and bare metal offerings save tremendous financial resources. HostColor does not charge customers for internet traffic, IOPS, DNS lookups, DNS zones, internet traffic zones, or infrastructure technical support.

All AMD-based server configurations provide enterprise cloud computing and virtualization options, allowing customers to create technology service environments that are fully compatible with those used by organizations on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and other major cloud providers.

HostColor's AMD-powered server platforms can handle large data sets and are ideal for AI-driven applications, software automation platforms, and large, complex database management systems that require data processing. They are also well-suited for various HPC workloads.

Free Infrastructure Technical Support

HostColor does not charge for access to technical support for the core functionality of its dedicated cloud hosting infrastructure. As part of its Service Level Agreement (SLA), the company provides dedicated cloud servers with "Free Infrastructure Technical Support" (FITS). FITS covers the core functionality of network interfaces and the physical components of bare metal servers, including CPUs, RAM, and storage drives. FITS also includes consultations on various infrastructure service use case scenarios. However, it does not cover maintenance and support for operating systems (OSs), custom configurations, or installed software applications. These are covered by the next level of SLA-defined technical support: Semi-Managed Dedicated Servers. This technical support agreement is based on the company's Edge Server hosting infrastructure platform.

Semi-Managed Dedicated Servers

In addition to FITS, HostColor's entire line of dedicated server hosting services is "Semi-Managed" according to the company's Service Level Agreement (SLA). The provider is responsible for installing and configuring server instances according to the customer's custom Linux infrastructure configurations. Upon request, HC Support will reinstall the operating system (OS), configure and manage network settings, create and maintain virtual private networks, and help customers troubleshoot server-side OS, network, or software configuration issues.

About HostColor

Since 2000, HostColor.com (HC) has been a global provider of semi-managed edge, bare metal, and cloud infrastructure and IT hosting services. HC operates virtual data centers and provides dedicated hosting and colocation services from over 100 data centers worldwide. Its subsidiary, HostColorEurope.com, provides cloud infrastructure and dedicated hosting services in 19 European countries. For more information, please visit https://www.hostcolor.com

Media Contact

PR Department

+1 888-222-1495

pr@hostcolor.com

Attachment