HostColor Announced 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps Virtual Dedicated Servers

New York New York, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HostColor.com (HC), a globally recognized managed service provider (MSP) of edge bare metal and cloud infrastructure, has announced the immediate availability of 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps-connected Virtual Dedicated Servers (VDS).

All of HC's Virtual Dedicated Servers feature unmetered bandwidth ranging from 250 Mbps to 10 Gbps. "Unmetered bandwidth" indicates that the provider does not measure or limit the bandwidth used by the server. At most of its edge cloud service delivery locations, HostColor enables customers to utilize the full capacity of their bandwidth ports and allows for unlimited data transfer in and out, up to the physical capacity of the Internet connection port.

The 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps VDS are available for immediate delivery within one hour of placing an order in multiple U.S. edge data centers, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Santa Clara, San Francisco, and Seattle. In Canada, HostColor delivers VDS from Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. In Europe, HostColor provides virtual dedicated server hosting services from Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna, and Zurich.

HostColor customers can customize their VDS by choosing any Linux or Microsoft Windows operating system, SSD or NVMe storage, custom VPN settings, and combinations of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses.

HostColor's customers benefit from unmetered bandwidth and unlimited data transfer up to the full capacity of their VDS internet connection. The VDS from the provider has consistently been shown to be more cost-effective than infrastructure from major hyperscalers. The company does not charge for internet traffic, IOPS, DNS lookups, DNS zones, internet traffic zones, or technical support for infrastructure. As a result, HostColor customers save significant financial resources. All its VDS plans allow customers to create technology service environments that are fully compatible with those used by organizations on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and other major cloud providers.

The VDS, equipped with GPU computing capacity, can effectively handle large data sets, making it well-suited for AI-driven applications, software automation platforms, and large, complex database management systems that require data processing. These systems are also well-suited for various HPC workloads.

HostColor has recently announced the immediate availability of AMD dedicated servers, and custom-built, high-bandwidth, AI-ready, GPU dedicated server platforms with 10 Gbps, 20 Gbps, and 25 Gbps unmetered bandwidth ports in select primary HC data center locations — New York City and Ashburn, Virginia.

HostColor does not charge for access to technical support for the core functionality of its Virtual Dedicated Servers (VDS). As part of its Service Level Agreement (SLA), the company provides VDS with "Free Infrastructure Technical Support" (FITS). FITS covers the core functionality of the virtual network interfaces. However, it does not cover maintenance and support for operating systems (OS), custom configurations, or installed software applications. These are covered by the next level of SLA-defined technical support: Semi-Managed VDS.

In addition to FITS, HostColor's entire line of virtual dedicated server hosting services is "Semi-Managed" according to the company's Service Level Agreement (SLA). The provider is responsible for installing and configuring server instances according to the customer's custom Linux infrastructure configurations. Upon request, HC Support will reinstall the operating system (OS), configure and manage network settings, create and maintain virtual private networks, and help customers troubleshoot server-side OS, network, or software configuration issues.

Since 2000, HostColor.com (HC) has been a global provider of semi-managed edge, bare metal, and cloud infrastructure and IT hosting services. HC operates virtual data centers and provides dedicated hosting and colocation services from over 100 data centers worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hostcolor.com

