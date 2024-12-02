Energy Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption Details

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that, with respect to the previously announced annual redemption of 233,879 units of the Fund, the redemption price per unit is $1.9549.

The pro-rata redemption rate will be 24.83% (i.e., for every 1,000 units submitted by a unitholder for redemption, 248 units will be redeemed).

Fund expects to pay the redemption proceeds to redeeming unitholders on or before December 20, 2024.

For more information, please contact your financial advisor, reach out to Artemis Investment Management’s Investor Relations at (647) 494‐0338, email us at info@artemisfunds.ca, or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.