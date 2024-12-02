Gainesville Florida Celebrates Gleim Day, Honors Gleim Exam Prep’s Founder

Gainesville, Fl., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gleim Exam Prep, a family-owned and operated company, has positioned itself as the leader in accounting exam prep and aviation training by consistently prioritizing the success of its candidates over corporate profits. Over the last five decades, Gleim has helped millions of accountants and pilots pass their certification exams and achieve professional success while at the same time also supporting important causes through its philanthropic initiative, Gleim Gives Back.

For these reasons and more, the City of Gainesville Florida, where Gleim is headquartered, celebrates Gleim Day in November, to honor its founder Dr. Irvin N. Gleim, CPA, CMA, CIA, CFM, CFII, and the lasting impact he has had on accountants and the accounting profession as well as pilots and the aviation industry. The Mayor of the City of Gainesville, Harvey L. Ward, Jr., signed this year’s proclamation officially naming November 6, 2024, Gleim Day.

The core of Gleim’s approach is its commitment to providing expertly authored review materials and award-winning customer service. Dr. Gleim founded Gleim Exam Prep while teaching at the Fisher School of Accounting at the University of Florida to provide a path forward for all students with career ambitions. Dedicated to providing best-in-class materials, Gleim has maintained a team of industry experts and professors at top universities worldwide who collaborate to carefully update and align Gleim’s products with current examination content, which helps candidates master the material and enjoy successful accounting careers.

In addition to its comprehensive study materials, Gleim differentiates itself by providing a personalized support system designed to help individuals pass their certification exams the first time. Customers can receive guidance from experienced counselors and accounting experts throughout the entire exam prep process. This proven method not only supports candidates with exam success, but this broader, more outcome-focused approach helps create a pipeline of quality accountants and elevates the profession.

Lorie M. Gleim, CEO of Gleim Exam Prep and Gleim Aviation, said, "My father founded Gleim with the conviction that knowledge is the key to advancement. Today, we continue to honor his vision by equipping our learners with the best possible resources to succeed in the ever-evolving landscape of accounting and aviation careers."

After making a meaningful impact on the accounting profession, by providing access to students from all backgrounds, Dr. Gleim, a passionate aviator, applied his proven methodology to aviation training to increase pilot safety. With his uncanny ability to explain difficult topics, Dr. Gleim’s private pilot handbook became an immediate success leading to a thriving line of pilot training materials and Gleim Aviation. Known as the “red books” more than half the pilots in the United States have used Gleim Aviation materials at some point during their pilot journey.

With 50 years of expertise, Gleim has earned its reputation as a proven resource for aspiring accountants and pilots worldwide. With its trusted certification prep materials, Dr. Gleim’s company continues to live up to his original mission: to prepare and enable candidates to advance their careers and achieve professional success.

About Gleim Exam Prep:

Gleim provides online self-study courses for accounting certification exams, including the CPA, CMA, CIA, EA, and FMAA. For 50 years, Gleim’s mission has been to maximize knowledge transfer while minimizing customers’ time, frustration, and cost. With a proven system for success, including the best questions and answer explanations, candidates gain a meaningful understanding of the material not only to pass the exam with confidence the first time but to be successful professionals with a command of their subjects. Gleim has helped candidates earn millions of passing scores. For more information about Gleim visit https://www.gleim.com/

About Gleim Aviation:

Celebrating its 50th year, Gleim was founded in 1974 by Dr. Irvin N. Gleim to help accounting students pass the CPA Exam. Based on its tremendous success, Dr. Gleim pivoted to his expertise in aviation, and a desire to make pilot training more accessible, he developed Gleim Aviation which set the standard for aviation education. The company’s dedication to safety, professionalism, and excellence is evident in its extensive range of pilot training books, test prep materials, and online courses. These resources have helped pilots nationwide achieve success in their FAA knowledge and practical flight tests, making Gleim Aviation an industry leader. For more information visit https://www.gleimaviation.com/

About Gleim Gives Back:

Gleim is committed to community empowerment through the Gleim Gives Back initiative. By partnering with charities, we foster positive change and demonstrate our dedication to service. The initiative highlights our dedication to service and embodies our mission to lead in our industry while nurturing a spirit of generosity in our community. Join us in making a lasting impact.

