Information regarding the total number of voting rights and  total number of shares of the Company as of November 30, 2024

| Source: DBV Technologies S.A. DBV Technologies S.A.

Information regarding the total number of voting rights and 
total number of shares of the Company as of November 30, 2024

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345




Date


Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
11/30/2024


102,847,501





Total gross of voting rights: 102,847,501





Total net* of voting rights: 102,582,335


* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment


Attachments

PDF Version