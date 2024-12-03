Jostens Reveals the University of South Carolina’s 2024 Women’s Basketball National Championship Ring

Minneapolis, MN, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom-crafted championship jewelry, has designed the National Championship Ring for the University of South Carolina’s 2024 women’s basketball team. This exclusive, dual-purpose ring was presented to players, coaches and staff members during a private ceremony on Monday, December 2.

“This South Carolina women’s basketball team showcased remarkable talent, and it was impressive to see them put the finishing touches on a perfect season with another national championship for their program,” said Chris Poitras, SVP and GM of Jostens Professional and College Sports Division. “Jostens is honored to join them in celebrating this outstanding achievement with a ring that is among the first of its kind in the college market. This unique, customized ring will eternally symbolize this team’s exceptional season and enduring legacy.”

The sensational design celebrates the Gamecocks’ historic undefeated season, and dynasty, with stunning hand-set stones and highly detailed storytelling. The top of the ring features three gold-tone NCAA trophies — a single rich red stone sits near the top of each trophy, symbolizing one of the team’s three total national championship titles in program history.

When the top of the ring is twisted and removed, it turns into a pendant that can be slipped onto a chain — this convertible design is among the first of its kind in the college championship ring market. Once the top of the ring is removed, the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse basketball court (where the team played both their semifinal game and championship game) is revealed. Additionally, the “Gamecock Love” logo decorates the back side of the pendant — it was designed by Coach Staley to pay homage to the “LOVE” sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza (affectionately referred to as “LOVE Park” by locals) in her hometown of Philadelphia, Penn.

The words “PERFECT SEASON” stretch across the top edge of the left side of the ring, celebrating the team’s perfect 38-0 season. Their 2024 national championship logo shines just below this eye-catching text.

Each recipient’s name is showcased above the 2024 Final Four logo on the right side of the ring. Furthermore, each individual’s jersey number or title is thoughtfully displayed near the bottom. Both the left and right side of this distinguished championship ring feature a striking background that resembles a basketball net.

The scores of the Gamecocks’ two Final Four games are listed on the inside of the ring, alongside the logos of teams they played, to preserve their impressive championship run. Sparkling white stones decorate every open surface of this commemorative ring, so that it captivates from every angle.

In addition to the National Championship Ring, players and staff members received the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Ring to commemorate their conference title. These intricate pieces of jewelry were designed and crafted by Jostens experts.

