WeRide Named to Fortune Future 50 List, Recognizing Global Leadership in Autonomous Driving Tech

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide Inc. (“WeRide” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WRD), a global autonomous driving leader, today was named to the 2024 Fortune Future 50 List, which ranks the world's top public and private companies with the best long-term growth potential by assessing factors like strategic orientation, technology and investments, people, and structure. OpenAI, Shopify, Nvidia, Reddit and other renowned companies were also recognized.





WeRide's inclusion as the highest ranked autonomous driving company on the list follows its Initial Public Offering and Nasdaq listing in October 2024. WeRide became the world's first publicly listed robotaxi company and the first publicly listed universal autonomous driving technology company, raising $458.5 million through the IPO and a private placement.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fortune as one of the companies with the greatest long-term growth potential," said Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide. "This accolade is a testament to the hard work and innovation of our team, as well as the transformative potential of our autonomous driving technology. As we continue to scale our operations and expand our global footprint, we remain committed to delivering safe, reliable, and accessible autonomous driving solutions."

Created in 2017 by Boston Consulting Group and Fortune, the ranking assesses the long-term revenue growth prospects of over 2,800 publicly traded companies with at least $5 billion in market value, and over 170 privately held firms with at least $1 billion in funding, using a proprietary "vitality index." Listed companies have consistently outperformed the broader market in revenue growth.

This recognition underscores the Company's position as a global leader in autonomous driving. In September 2023, WeRide was also honored as one of the "2023 Change the World" companies by Fortune.

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing a vast majority of transportation needs across a wide range of use cases on the open road, including in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. In September 2023, WeRide earned a prestigious position among the top ten on Fortune Magazine’s "2023 Change the World" list. For more information, please visit https://www.weride.ai .

