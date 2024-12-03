AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for November 2024

In November 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 369,996 passengers, which is a 1.9% decrease compared to November 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 19.4% compared to the same period a year ago and was 21,409 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 6.3% to 47,101 vehicles in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for November 2024 were the following:

 November 2024November 2023Change
Passengers369,996376,997-1.9%
Finland - Sweden102,254116,913-12.5%
Estonia - Finland235,048225,0684.4%
Estonia - Sweden32,69435,016-6.6%
    
Cargo Units21,40926,547-19.4%
Finland - Sweden2,9283,418-14.3%
Estonia - Finland15,46019,036-18.8%
Estonia - Sweden3,0214,093-26.2%
    
Passenger Vehicles47,10150,244-6.3%
Finland - Sweden2,3332,840-17.9%
Estonia - Finland43,69046,229-5.5%
Estonia - Sweden1,0781,175-8.3%

                                    

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The November Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The November Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar as well as the cruise vessel Victoria I.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The November Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. The cargo vessel Sailor did not operate for 14 days due to a technical failure.


Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
Phone: +372 56157170
E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

