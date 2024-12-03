AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for November 2024

In November 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 369,996 passengers, which is a 1.9% decrease compared to November 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 19.4% compared to the same period a year ago and was 21,409 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 6.3% to 47,101 vehicles in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for November 2024 were the following:

November 2024 November 2023 Change Passengers 369,996 376,997 -1.9% Finland - Sweden 102,254 116,913 -12.5% Estonia - Finland 235,048 225,068 4.4% Estonia - Sweden 32,694 35,016 -6.6% Cargo Units 21,409 26,547 -19.4% Finland - Sweden 2,928 3,418 -14.3% Estonia - Finland 15,460 19,036 -18.8% Estonia - Sweden 3,021 4,093 -26.2% Passenger Vehicles 47,101 50,244 -6.3% Finland - Sweden 2,333 2,840 -17.9% Estonia - Finland 43,690 46,229 -5.5% Estonia - Sweden 1,078 1,175 -8.3%

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The November Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The November Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar as well as the cruise vessel Victoria I.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The November Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. The cargo vessel Sailor did not operate for 14 days due to a technical failure.









Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

Phone: +372 56157170

E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

