Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 48

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 3,126,197   397,466,889
25 November 2024 17,000  136.07  2,313,190
26 November 2024 17,000  135.45  2,302,650
27 November 2024 16,700  136.29  2,276,043
28 November 2024 16,500  138.70  2,288,520
29 November 2024 13,049  138.88  1,812,245
Total week 48 80,249   10,992,648
Total accumulated 3,206,446   408,459,537

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,355,856 treasury shares equal to 2.85 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, CFO + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum

CFO

