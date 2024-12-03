Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 48

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 3,126,197 397,466,889 25 November 2024 17,000 136.07 2,313,190 26 November 2024 17,000 135.45 2,302,650 27 November 2024 16,700 136.29 2,276,043 28 November 2024 16,500 138.70 2,288,520 29 November 2024 13,049 138.88 1,812,245 Total week 48 80,249 10,992,648 Total accumulated 3,206,446 408,459,537

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,355,856 treasury shares equal to 2.85 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, CFO + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum

CFO

